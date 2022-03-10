The investigation that began almost 10 years ago for the murders of former boxer Héctor “Macho” Camacho Matías and a childhood friend led yesterday Judge Milagros Muñiz, of the Bayamón Court, to find cause for arrest against five people linked to the crime.

The five men accused were identified as Wilfredo Rodríguez Rodríguez, Jesús Naranjo Adorno, and Joshua Méndez Romero -who were extradited from jail in Orlando, Florida-, Luis Ayala García, who is being held in Ponce, and Juan Figueroa Rivera, arrested yesterday morning in the San Fernando neighborhood in Bayamón.

Authorities filed yesterday a total of 27 charges for the double murder of November 20, 2012. Probable cause for arrest was found against all suspects on charges of conspiracy and first-degree murder. Meanwhile, Rodríguez Rodríguez, Ayala García, and Méndez Romero also face two counts of possessing and firing a firearm and one count of failure to comply with the Organized Crime and Money Laundering Act.

PUBLICIDAD

“We file cases when we have the evidence to sustain the conviction beyond reasonable doubt,” argued the Justice Department’s chief prosecutor, Jessika Correa González.

Two of the suspects, Naranjo Adorno and Méndez Romero, had been arrested days after the crime when they were found driving a truck identical to the one seen fleeing the scene. However, back then, the Bayamón prosecutor’s office did not file charges due to a lack of evidence.

“Having information is not the same as having evidence to prove it beyond reasonable doubt. At that time, we had the information, but we did not have the evidence that we have today,” said prosecutor Janet Parra Mercado, who leads the Organized Crime and Drugs Division of the Justice Department.

The Prosecutor’s Office was tight-lipped about the motives of the crime. However, Parra Mercado said that “Macho” Camacho Matías and Adrian Mojica Moreno were “victims of the crime” in this case, and ruled out that they were related to the men accused, who were involved in drug trafficking.

“We have witnesses. I am not going to give any information about the investigation and the particularities of the case. We are not going to talk about neither our theory nor the evidence of the case,” said the prosecutor, who is handling the case with prosecutor Héctor Siaca Flores.

Parra Mercado assured that she has the necessary evidence to prevail in court, the result of almost a decade of investigation, confidences, and citizens’ calls. The name of the star witness was not disclosed at this stage of the proceedings.

PUBLICIDAD

The preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 24, when more details of the double murder are expected to emerge, as well as the names of the witnesses and their links to the case.

More people involved

The authorities revealed that, in total, there were seven people involved in the crime, but two of them were killed in separate events related to drug trafficking. They were identified as Sebastián Méndez Romero, who died in 2013, and Alberto Weir Rivera, executed in 2015.

The three defendants, who were serving prison sentences in the United States, were convicted for arms and drug trafficking, and have not completed their sentences. The authorities did not specify how many years each of them is serving.

“We were allowed to bring them in to process the case. Once it is over, we will contact the federal authorities to see how - if possible, if we achieve that conviction - they will serve their sentences,” said the prosecutor in the case.

Ayala García is serving a sentence for second-degree murder and is a federal convict, both of which run concurrently. Figueroa Rivera, who was arrested in the early morning, has no criminal record. El Nuevo Día learned that Jorge Gordon is listed as his legal representative.

On the night of the incident, Camacho Matías was in the passenger seat of a car waiting for his friend, Mojica Marrero, after leaving the Azuquita business on PR-167 when unknown men approached the vehicle and opened fire on both.

Mojica Marrero died at the scene, while Camacho Matías, who was a three-time world champion, died four days later at the Medical Center in Río Piedras.

PUBLICIDAD

The boxer was elected, on June 12, 2016, to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

“Machito” Camacho thanks authorities

Outside the court and after the hearing, Héctor “Machito” Camacho, son of the former champion, yesterday thanked the work of the Bayamón prosecutor’s office and the Police for their work on the decade-old case.

“They are working it as if it were a new case. I thank them. At first, I didn’t have faith in the case, and now, thank God, we are moving forward,” he said.

He assured that although he “distanced himself” from the case, his mother never gave up the search to find those responsible.

Journalist Alex Figueroa Cancel collaborated with this story.