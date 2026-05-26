“Crimes are not being solved”: Pablo José Hernández Rivera points to impunity as the biggest challenge in Puerto Rico’s public safety

For Resident Commissioner in Washington, Pablo José Hernández Rivera, the biggest and most immediate challenge affecting security in Puerto Rico is that most crimes go unsolved, which does not discourage criminal activity.

“Crimes are not being solved. To the extent that criminals feel there will be no consequences, crimes will continue to multiply”, Hernández Rivera said in remarks to the press after participating in the Memorial Day ceremony held Monday at the Morovis National Cemetery, during a weekend in which, as of the morning hours, 12 violent deaths had been recorded.

Although the resident commissioner believes the root causes of crime are socioeconomic factors and lack of education, he insisted that the situation must also be addressed directly by ensuring “that there is no impunity”.

Earlier in an interview with El Nuevo Día, the coordinator of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of the Puerto Rico Police Bureau, Carlos Alicea Contreras, revealed that the clearance rate this year, through Monday, was around 40%, while in 2025 it stood at 36%.

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“The clearance percentage has gradually increased, and that is due to the work carried out by our Criminal Investigation Corps”, the inspector stated.

Remembering Those Fallen in Combat

Hernández Rivera delivered a speech during the Memorial Day event, which was also attended by Secretary of State Rosachely Rivera Santana, representing Governor Jenniffer González Colón; the House Minority Leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries; Morovis Mayor Carmen Maldonado González; and several legislators from both the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) and the New Progressive Party.

In his speech before dozens of veterans, active military personnel, and family members, Hernández Rivera — who also serves as president of the PPD — honored Puerto Rican soldiers who died in various battles while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

“Memorial Day is not simply a day on the calendar; it is a solemn act of remembrance. It is a reminder of the truth Puerto Rico has lived for more than a century: freedom is not inherited, freedom is forged”, the resident commissioner told attendees.

Hernández Rivera also took the opportunity to specifically remember Captain Ariana G. Linse Savino, a U.S. Air Force pilot of Puerto Rican descent who died in a military accident in Iraq on March 12.

“To the families who carry these names not as history, but as love, we are proud, because Memorial Day is not only about those who fell, but also about those who carry their names forward”, the commissioner said.

For her part, Secretary of State Rivera Santana presented the governor’s proclamation during the ceremony.

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“In Puerto Rico, the sacrifice of our veterans and those who gave their lives in service is honored in places of profound significance for our people, including the Puerto Rico National Cemetery, the Morovis National Cemetery, and the Atlantic Garden Veterans Cemetery. These places of reflection, remembrance, and tribute represent the continuing respect for those who have served the nation across different generations and conflicts”, the official read.

The commemorative event also featured participation from several veterans organizations and historical reenactors, who paraded in various historic military uniforms, and concluded with a 21-gun salute honoring the memory of those fallen in combat.

Reporter Keila López Alicea contributed to this story.

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