Washington, D.C. - Puerto Rican Democrat Darren Soto (Fla.) said he is ready to defend, in the public hearing that the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee called for next Wednesday, his bill seeking a federal statehood yes-or-no referendum, which would be tied to a process of admission of Puerto Rico as a U.S. state.

But, Congressman Soto said that if his bill does not have the necessary votes, he would be willing to consider other legislation that would seek a “permanent solution” to Puerto Rico’s political status, however, he flatly ruled out a measure pushing for a status assembly.

“I am open to an agreement seeking a permanent solution,” Soto said in an interview with El Nuevo Día, but he considered that Puerto Rico’s status alternatives are statehood, independence, and the current territorial agreement.

In his opinion, the free association option should not be on a separate ballot, as it would be an option to be negotiated once Puerto Rico achieves sovereignty.

Next Wednesday, the House Natural Resources Committee will consider both Soto’s bill - with Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, a Republican, as its main co-sponsor - and that of Puerto Rican Democratic Congresswomen Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, seeking to bind Congress to a Status Convention and a referendum on non-territorial alternatives to be called by the Puerto Rican government.

The Witnesses List

Yesterday, Raúl Grijalva (D-Arizona), chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, released the list of witnesses for the hearing, which will include three Puerto Rican elected officials: Governor Pedro Pierluisi; Puerto Rico House Speaker Rafael “Tatito” Hernández; and Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) Senator María de Lourdes Santiago.

Puerto Rico former Governor Aníbal Acevedo Vilá; former Representative Manuel Natal, on behalf of the Movimiento Victoria Ciudadana (Citizen Victory Movement - MVC); Vice President of the U.S. Democratic Party in Puerto Rico Johanne Vélez García; former Justice Secretary José Fuentes Agostini; and Columbia University Law Professor Christina Ponsa Kraus.

In announcing the witnesses, the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee divided them into those who support or sympathize with each bill.

Pierluisi, president of Puerto Rico New Progressive Party (PNP); Vélez García, who was an official in Ricardo Rosselló's administration; Fuentes, who chairs the Puerto Rico Statehood Council; and Ponsa Kraus, were grouped as supporters of Democrat Soto and Republican González´s bill 1522.

Hernández Montañez, Popular Democratic Party (PDP); Santiago, Vice President of the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP); Natal, who may be elected Sunday as the MVC general coordinator; and PDP Acevedo Vilá are in the list of those who suppert Velázquez and Ocasio Cortez´s bill 2070.

There is a second hearing scheduled for April 20, according to Congressman Soto. “(Wednesday’s hearing) will be an opportunity to educate and gain momentum to vote for either one or both bills,” Soto said.

Soto and Commissioner Gonzalez’s bill is co-sponsored by 59 lawmakers in the US House, 45 Democrats, and 14 Republicans, including both of them.

While Velázquez and Ocasio Cortez´s bill has 74 co-sponsors, including both congresswomen.

Eight members of the Natural Resources Committee - with primary jurisdiction over Puerto Rico’s affairs - support Soto and Commissioner González’s bill- 1522. Meanwhile, seven have supported Velázquez and Ocasio Cortez´s bill- 2070. One of the committee members, Guam Delegate Michael San Nicolas, has co-sponsored both bills.

The committee chaired by Democrat Grijalva has 48 representatives, 26 Democrats, and 22 Republicans. Soto, González, and Velázquez are members of the committee.

“I would like to see a vote in the committee later this year,” said Soto, the first Puerto Rican elected to Congress from a Florida district.