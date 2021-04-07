Fourteen days after the arrest of three of his closest aides and a trusted official, Mayagüez Mayor José Guillermo “Guillito” Rodríguez said yesterday that he was completely unaware of the irregularities in the municipality he heads and in the municipal corporation he chairs.

Yesterday, Rodríguez gathered journalists and insisted that he was unaware of the transactions that, under his administration, his former investment adviser Eugenio García Jimenez allegedly made along with the former executive director of the municipal company Mayagüez Economic Development Inc. (MEDI), Alejandro Riera Fernández, his former tax adviser Roberto Mejill, his former legal adviser Arnaldo Irizarry and three other persons residing in the United States.

All the seven defendants were arrested by federal authorities on March 23 for allegedly participating in a scheme to defraud the Municipality of Mayagüez and misappropriating $9 million, which the municipal administration invested in the stock market.

PUBLICIDAD

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the defendants used multiple shell corporate entities that further “served to conceal the scheme to defraud Mayagüez and MEDI and allowed defendants to lull Mayagüez and MEDI into believing that the nine million dollars were invested as falsely represented by defendants. Of the nine million dollars obtained from the municipality through material misrepresentations, the defendants only returned $1,800,000 to Mayagüez and in doing so, falsely represented that the $1,800,000 was a return on investment.”

“Those transactions were made in the United States,” noted the PPD mayor yesterday.

Rodríguez´s main argument is that he has not been charged by federal authorities. He also alleged that neither the Puerto Rico Department of Justice nor the Commissioner of Financial Institutions investigated his administration, even though, since the summer of 2019, it was known that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had charged the former investment adviser.

“The mayor has not been indicted,” remarked Rodríguez, who did not categorically answer whether he will aspire to a new term, but did thank the trust expressed by Popular Democratic Party (PPD) President and Senate President José Luis Dalmau.

Rodríguez explained that the municipal administration has filed a lawsuit to recover the $9 million allegedly defrauded.

Rodríguez, with 28 years as mayor of Mayargüez, added that he was also unaware that at least two municipal properties were used to guarantee MEDI mortgage loans.

Although since 2019, complaints alleged that properties were used to guarantee MEDI loans without the authorization of the corporation board of directors, MEDI executive director kept his position until after his arrest.

PUBLICIDAD

“He was the person we understood had all the information to clarify this whole situation,” Rodríguez said.

One of the loans, for $10 million, was used by MEDI Films to finance the distribution of films produced by Dos Caminos Inc. owned by Hipólito Avilés.

When the loan, which was secured by the Recreation and Sports Palace, was approved, Avileés was president of Dos Caminos and, at the same time, executive director of MEDI Films appointed by its board of directors.

The payment of another $1.2 million loan for MEDI was secured by Hospital San Antonio, a municipal property operated and managed by Hospital San Antonio Inc, a company linked to the political family of former Secretary of State Raúl Márquez. The purpose of that loan has not been clarified.

Mayagüez mayor admits transfers

Rodriguez admitted yesterday that he transferred to MEDI the Palace of Recreation and Sports and the hospital so that the municipal corporation would capitalize them, but he did not explain how this would happen.

He assured that these assets were never authorized to be used to secure mortgage loans. He did not specify if MEDI owned the money that was paid for those places, either for rent or administration.

He affirmed that those were the only two properties transferred to MEDI.

The mayor said they will start a process to reverse those transfers and return them to the municipal government. However, currently, two entities, PMJ Capital and Cooperativa de Ahorro y Crédito Las Piedras have promissory notes and have requested in court the seizure of the assets.

PUBLICIDAD

He also insisted that neither he, as president of MEDI, nor the municipal corporation board of directors authorized the use of municipal assets to secure mortgages.

This, even though court records submitted to the Court of First Instance document that, in June 2018, MEDI secretary, Kenneth Soto, certified that the board, in a meeting held in 2015, authorized the municipal corporation executive director to “execute, contract, alienate, mortgage, acquire, swap, lease, assign and any act involving the ownership and/or possession of the corporate real and personal property.”

When the certification was issued, the Municipality of Mayagüez had already transferred municipal properties to MEDI.

The mayor pointed out that Soto will have to issue a sworn statement to explain that certification, and informed that the official no longer serves as a municipal public housing manager and that he reported sick since the arrests.

Rodríguez, on the other hand, defended Vice Mayor Heriberto Acevedo, despite that the municipality’s lawyers argued he was the one who certified incorrect information that allowed certain property transfers or alienations.

Rodríguez added that the federal indictment shows that there are falsified certifications and documents that were not signed by him or by other municipal officials.

He also stated that there may be certifications and documents signed by municipal officials based on information that misled them.

However, in the court documents that the Municipality of Mayagüez presented to the Court of First Instance to avoid the seizure of the assets, there is no reference to falsified documents.

The mayor himself refuted one of the municipality´s mains arguments against the seizure of the assets.

PUBLICIDAD

“Did the Municipality have the power to transfer properties to a municipal corporation? Yes,” said the mayor.

“That is a lie,” answered the mayor, when El Nuevo Día asked him if the transfers were made without the authorization of the Municipal Legislature as his lawyers claim in court.

He insisted that the transfers were made according to the Municipalities Act, with the authorization of the Municipal Legislature.

Rodriguez said MEDI was organized as provided by the Municipalities Act. He said the second phase was to capitalize it, and went to the Municipal Legislature.

“(The municipal legislature) authorized the Municipality to transfer the properties that the Municipality understood had to transfer to MEDI,” he said. “Those transfers can be made, and there is no impediment to do so,” he added.

This argument is contrary to the one raised by the law firm representing the Municipality of Mayargüez, Aldarondo & López Brás, in the lawsuit against San Antonio Hospital, and to the one presented by MEDI, the entity that obtained the loan.

The attorneys, both for the Municipality and the municipal corporation, argued that the mortgage is null and void because, among other things, the mayor needed the authorization of the Municipal Legislature.

The lawyers argued that the Municipal Legislature passed a generic ordinance instead of specifying exactly which properties would be transferred to MEDI.