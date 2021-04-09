After almost four years of negotiations and over $1 billion in attorney and consultant fees, the Oversight Board would have saved Puerto Rico the equivalent of 43 cents of every dollar owed by the government.

These savings, in terms of principal owed, could total $30.325 billion according to a presentation the Board reportedly discussed with White House officials before Easter and to which El Nuevo Día had access.

A request for information to the White House about the meeting went unanswered. The Board confirmed the meeting but did not offer details.

According to the document, which identifies one of its charts as “Puerto Rico after PROMESA”, the negotiations between the Board and several creditors continue under the mediation process.

However, the document states that the Board has virtually concluded its agenda regarding the U.S. territory’s debt restructuring process, one of the criteria for it to stop operating in Puerto Rico.

In this process, however, most of the relief will come from a cut that government suppliers and contractors, and Employee Retirement Systems (ERS) will see.

According to the document, through PROMESA Title III and Title VI and if the central government’s Plan of Adjustment (POA) is confirmed, the Board would have already managed to reduce different government obligations from some $71.197 billion to some $40.872 billion.

Such figures -although similar- do not only refer to the debt with Puerto Rico bondholders. This is because the restructuring process provided by Congress also allowed restructuring other debts such as government suppliers and contractors and public sector pensions.

Likewise, a reduction in the principal owed does not necessarily imply losses for bondholders or other creditors, since the agreements reached by the Board contemplate paying capitalized interest, cash, and the possibility of additional payments if the economy improves. Besides, El Nuevo Día has reported that the debt restructuring process would be completed while the government would return to a deficit by 2038.

30 days to submit a new adjustment plan

In other words, not all of the government’s public debt is being negotiated under PROMESA. The University of Puerto Rico, the Industrial Development Company, and the Municipal Financing Agency, among others, are out of that equation.

This week, after the Board reached an understanding with certain ERS bondholders, the fiscal entity indicated to Judge Laura Taylor Swain that a third POA for the central government will be filed within a month at the latest. This, after reaffirming the agreement reached with certain Pension Obligation Bondholders (POBs).

The Board has already reached three restructuring agreements: the Sales Tax Financing Corporation (Cofina), the Government Development Bank (GDB), and the Aqueducts and Sewers Authority (PRASA). Cofina and GDB were completed under PROMESA Title III and Title VI, respectively. PRASA debt was not restructured in court.

The Board has also one negotiation in progress and two on hold: the central government, as well as the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and the Highways and Transportation Authority (PRHTA).

In the case of the central government, the negotiation includes public corporations bonds, with repayment through taxes that may be withheld or subject to clawback by the central government. These are the Convention Center District Authority (CDA), the Infrastructure Financing Authority (PRIFA), and the Metropolitan Bus Authority (MBA).

The balance in Cofina and the GDB

According to the document prepared by the Board, Cofina’s principal debt went from $17,637 billion to $12,012 billion at a 32 percent cut. The GDB’s debt was reduced from $4.723 billion to $2.598 billion, a 45 percent reduction.

Meanwhile, PRASA’s debt -which mostly involved a new agreement with the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)- was reduced from $4.797 billion to $4.740 billion after a 1.2 percent cut.

Meanwhile, the Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) at PREPA, which is in limbo after the Board decided to review the deal due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, proposes to reduce the bonds debt from $8.992 billion to $6.070 billion, that is a 32.5 percent cut.

Who will bear the brunt?

In the case of the central government’s POA, the document discussed with the White House offers -for the first time with greater clarity- the fruits of the controversial federal law and, particularly, of the bankruptcy process instituted almost four years ago.

Although the central government would achieve a cut of nearly 43 percent in the obligations recognized under Title III, that adjustment will not come in equal parts.

In total, the Board reached agreements to reduce $35,048 billion in central government obligations to about $15,444 billion.

It could be a greater cut, as ADC, AFI, AMA debts, as well as the claims filed by ACT bondholders against the central government remain to be defined. In such cases, those bondholders and General Obligations (GOs) and the Public Buildings Authority (PBA) bondholders will receive a slice of the Sales and Use Tax (SUT) revenues when they exceed projections through the Contingent Value Instrument (CVI).

When breaking down the $35.048 billion, some $18.757 billion come from GOs and AEPs; another $3.169 billion from POBs, while about $5 billion from debts with suppliers, contractors, and similar.

In this microcosm, GOs and PBA bondholders will receive 77 percent of what they borrowed from the government and the possibility of more income from the CVI. The owners of POBs, in contrast, will receive 22.4 percent and it will be the suppliers and contractors who will receive only 5.9 percent of what the government owes them.

According to the document, government pensioners would benefit the most from the POA. In this line, the Board proposes to reduce the actuarial obligation from $55 billion to $53.295 billion for a 96.9 percent recovery.

This calculation, however, does not include the impact of the freeze on future benefits, which could represent up to a 19.3 percent adjustment for current and future retirees.