How many Puerto Rico residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19? A combination of data could offer an estimate although its accuracy - largely- depends on information that the Department of Health has refused, to date, to provide to the media and the people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is posting a COVID-19 data tracker on its website to show the evolution of the COVID-19 vaccination process in each state and jurisdiction. However, this data does not match with the Health Department weekly report on the vaccination process on the island.

According to CDC data, until yesterday, 605,425 doses of the vaccine had been distributed in Puerto Rico, and 266,671 doses have been administered. There is a gap in data regarding what has happened with 338,754 vaccines distributed but not reported as administered.

When the CDC reports people who have received one or two doses, there is inconsistency in the data, as 206,430 appeared as having received one or more doses of the vaccine and 58,951 have already received the required two doses. However, these two lines add up to 265,381, which does not match with the figure of 266,671 vaccines administered.

Meanwhile, the Puerto Rico COVID-19 Vaccination Situation Report #9, published by the Health Department with data up to February 3, reports that -until that date- Puerto Rico had received 526,225 vaccines against COVID-19. Of these, 442,460 appear as distributed and 288,974 are registered in the Immunization Information System.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, in 2020, Puerto Rico had a population of 3,193,694 people. Of these, 494,290 are children between 0 and 15, who currently cannot be vaccinated against this disease as federally approved vaccines are recommended for ages 16 and older. That means that 2,699,404 individuals on the island can be vaccinated against the virus.

Health has reported that between 70 percent and 85 percent of the population needs to receive this vaccine to develop herd immunity. These percentages represent between 1,889,583 (70 percent) and 2,294,493 (85 percent) people who should be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

According to the CDC, 266,671 vaccines have been administered in Puerto Rico. That is 9.9 percent of the total of 2,699,404 people who could receive this vaccine -if they decide to-have been immunized. According to Health Department data, with 288,974 doses administered, 10.7 percent of those eligible have been vaccinated.