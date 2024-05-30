Avraham Mayer Eisenberg, who was arrested in Puerto Rico, also pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. The Incentives Code stipulates that people convicted for crime will lose benefits
Although he avoided detailing if an incentive revocation process started, the director of the Incentives Office of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), Carlos Fontán, confirmed to El Nuevo Día on Wednesday that an “administrative process” began in relation to Avraham Mayer Eisenberg, the U.S. investor resident in Puerto Rico, beneficiary of incentives through Law 60 (Incentives Code), who was convicted last April 18 in federal court for fraud and money laundering after being convicted of fraud and money laundering, after he appropriated over $110 million from the Mango Markets cryptocurrency market in October 2022.
