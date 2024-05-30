Opinión
30 de mayo de 2024
prima:DDEC starts “administrative proceeding” after Law 60 beneficiary gets conviction for fraud and money laundering

Avraham Mayer Eisenberg, who was arrested in Puerto Rico, also pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. The Incentives Code stipulates that people convicted for crime will lose benefits

May 30, 2024 - 6:50 PM

The director of the Incentives Office of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), Carlos Fontán, confirmed to El Nuevo Día that an administrative process related to Avraham Mayer Eisenberg has begun. (Shutterstock)
Agustín Criollo Oquero
By Agustín Criollo Oquero
Reportero de Breaking Newsagustin.criollo@gfrmedia.com

Although he avoided detailing if an incentive revocation process started, the director of the Incentives Office of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), Carlos Fontán, confirmed to El Nuevo Día on Wednesday that an “administrative process” began in relation to Avraham Mayer Eisenberg, the U.S. investor resident in Puerto Rico, beneficiary of incentives through Law 60 (Incentives Code), who was convicted last April 18 in federal court for fraud and money laundering after being convicted of fraud and money laundering, after he appropriated over $110 million from the Mango Markets cryptocurrency market in October 2022.

