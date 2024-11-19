Opinión
Raúl Juliá
19 de noviembre de 2024
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Decentralization of the Department of Education: Ponce region presents its first plans to receive and manage federal funds

Due to the change in government, the work of the Regional Educational Office continues to move forward with the goal of obtaining greater autonomy

November 19, 2024 - 4:20 PM

The Ponce ORE comprises 12 municipalities, 142 public schools and serves an enrollment of some 34,000 students. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Keila López Alicea
By Keila López Alicea
Periodista de Noticiaskeila.lopez@gfrmedia.com

The Ponce Regional Education Office (ORE), which is in the process of becoming a local education agency (LEA) with greater autonomy, has already submitted its first three work plans to the federal government to receive and administer, for the first time, federal funds without the central level of the Department of Education as an intermediary.

