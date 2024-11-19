Due to the change in government, the work of the Regional Educational Office continues to move forward with the goal of obtaining greater autonomy
Due to the change in government, the work of the Regional Educational Office continues to move forward with the goal of obtaining greater autonomy
The Ponce Regional Education Office (ORE), which is in the process of becoming a local education agency (LEA) with greater autonomy, has already submitted its first three work plans to the federal government to receive and administer, for the first time, federal funds without the central level of the Department of Education as an intermediary.
