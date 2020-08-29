Although postponing general elections would not cause economic losses, the delay could create an atmosphere of uncertainty that would result in some economic actors restricting investment and spending, said economist Heriberto Martínez Otero.

The outgoing president of the Association of Economists of Puerto Rico, who collaborated with at least four political parties in shaping their economic platform, acknowledged that expectations about who will be elected could cause uncertainty among government employees and contractors.

“It could lead economic actors to avoid investing, spending or buying and the consequence is going to be a more adverse economic situation,” Martínez Otero said.

Some electoral commissioners and politicians warned that the electoral calendar is at risk, so there is a possibility of postponing the general elections, which are scheduled for Tuesday, November 3. The elections can only be postponed three weeks since, according to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico elections must be held in November.

If that happens, candidates and parties would invest more money in marketing and campaigning to stay in the race, but it would increase uncertainty among those seeking government employment or the private companies whose income depends 100 percent on providing services to the government, Martínez Otero said.

The economist recalled that there are about $2.2 billion -through the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery Program (CDBG-DR) and the CARES Act- are expected to be disbursed for purchases and services.

Besides, the government’s procurement budget is about $4 billion, which represents a total of about $6.2 billion available in the Oversight Board certified budget for procurement and contracting.

“The electoral process in Puerto Rico is very important for people seeking for a job and who are members of the ruling party or people who have expectations of being hired by the government,” Martínez Otero said.

However, economist Carlos Frontera Santana said that is cronyism and it benefits a sector or a group, but does not impact the island´s economic growth.

In his opinion, two groups of investors could be particularly watching the date of the election: small businesses, who could seek government aid to keep their business running; and speculators, who are looking for quick money.

“For certain investors it more important who wins than whether it’s on November 3 or November 17,” he said.