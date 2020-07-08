Former Justice Secretary Dennise Longo Quiñones confirmed Tuesday that when she signed the six documents that referred investigations to the Special Independent Prosecutor's Panel on Friday, Chief of Staff Antonio Pabón had already called her to ask for her resignation.

The former secretary said that around 4 p.m. Friday, she signed the six reports on the preliminary investigations that the Justice Department had concluded, under Law 2-1988 she must submit to the Special Independent Prosecutor´s Panel. That was the last step she took before handing in her letter of resignation.

In written statements to El Nuevo Día, she said she received Pabón's call "around 2 p.m." while she was having lunch at a restaurant in San Juan. She signed the documents "sometime around 4 p.m., after checking that all the letters and documents were complete." She left a seventh referral unsigned because, according to her, an affidavit had yet to be taken in that investigation.

The governor announced Friday at 8:08 p.m. that Longo Quiñones had resigned and appointed Wandymar Burgos Vargas, who was serving as head of the litigation division, to replace her. Both the Special Independent Prosecutor´s Panel and the acting Justice Secretary confirmed that, as soon as she took office, she asked a staff member who was investigating to not hand over the reports to the Special Independent Prosecutor’s Panel.

When El Nuevo Día asked Longo Quiñones if she understood that with her actions the governor had obstructed justice, she answered that "facts speak for themselves."

Earlier, Longo Quiñones defended herself from the governor's allegations that the six referrals were made "hastily" and as revenge for her departure. She argued that this was "disrespecting the truth" and disrespecting the prosecutors who worked on these investigations and made their recommendations. The former secretary reported in a radio interview (WKAQ) that she had been discussing it for weeks with the prosecutors, who had submitted these reports and decided what to do.

In written statements to El Nuevo Día, Longo Quiñones said that these were two referrals - out of a total of six - that directly involved the governor, but she refused to be categorical when asked if she understood that these investigations, which had been discussed for months, led La Fortaleza to ask for her resignation.

“The people must evaluate the facts and reach their own conclusions,” said the lawyer Vázquez Garced appointed as her successor in the Justice Department, on August 18, 2019.

Those referrals are for alleged irregularities in the distribution of aid and the purchase of antibody tests.

She defends herself against allegations of improper intervention

After remaining silent for three days, yesterday the governor tried to justify her decision to fire the Justice secretary by saying she allegedly learned that Longo Quiñones had intervened in a federal investigation into Medicaid, even though she recused from participating in any matter related to the Health Department because of her mother's position there. She said that the report the federal government sent her covered the period when Longo´s mother ran that agency.

"I did not intervene at all. I received a communication from the U.S. Attorney's Office, referred it to the Department of Health to determine how the Department of Justice could assist in the matter and arrange a meeting to discuss that. When we realized that it was an issue related to my recusal, the meeting was canceled," the former secretary explained to El Nuevo Día about a meeting scheduled for June 24.

Contrary to the governor's statement, Longo Quiñones' recusal did not cover all health-related issues, but those in which her mother had participated, according to a letter from the Government Ethics Office that El Nuevo Día could access.

"I did not discuss the details of any investigation with any federal official. I was simply called by the special agent in charge, José Soto, to notify me that I would be included, as Justice Secretary, in the communication sent to the Health Secretary filing a claim under the False Claims Act. In that call, the merits of the case were not discussed," she insisted.

Longo Quiñones described the governor´s reasons to justify her decision to fire her as a way to avoid the referrals made by the agency to the Special Independent Prosecutor´s Panel.

She ruled out that public differences between Vázquez Garced and her mother, Dr. Concepción Quiñones de Longo, who left her position as Acting Health Secretary after denouncing alleged irregularities in the purchase of antibody tests, had influenced her opinions. "No way. The report is an extensive piece of writing with factual and legal assessments. The Special Independent Prosecutor´s Panel will have to examine those criteria according to the law," she said.

As for her decision to remain in office in March, despite public clashes between her mother and the governor, Longo Quiñones said, “The first person who told me that I didn’t have to resign was my mother,” and added, “she is the source of inspiration, convictions and commitment as a public servant. She is the role model and the person who has supported me on this journey every step of the way.”