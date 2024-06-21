Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
22 de junio de 2024
82°nubes dispersas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Department of Natural Resources authorizes the hunting “without limit of quantities” of five species of exotic snakes

The agency recognizes that the reptiles, whose numbers are increasing in Puerto Rico, “are threatening” ecosystems, native fauna, agricultural areas and the health and safety of citizens

June 21, 2024 - 7:15 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
In Puerto Rico, the most recent preliminary studies of the reticulated python indicate that they are healthy and have enough food available to continue growing and procreating. (Shutterstock)
By Alonso Daboub Bullón
alonso.daboub@gfrmedia.com

In response to a perceived increase in encounters with large exotic snakes and their potential ecological and safety impacts, the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA, in spanish) issued an administrative order declaring several of these species as “harmful and dangerous” and allowing them to be hunted “without limit of numbers”.

RELATED
Tags
DRNA
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alonso Daboub Bullón
Alonso Daboub BullónArrow Icon
Alonso Daboub Bullón es becario (“fellow”) de la American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) en El Nuevo Día y estará destacado, entre junio y agosto de 2024, en las...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
viernes, 21 de junio de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: