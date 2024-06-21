The agency recognizes that the reptiles, whose numbers are increasing in Puerto Rico, “are threatening” ecosystems, native fauna, agricultural areas and the health and safety of citizens
June 21, 2024 - 7:15 PM
In response to a perceived increase in encounters with large exotic snakes and their potential ecological and safety impacts, the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA, in spanish) issued an administrative order declaring several of these species as “harmful and dangerous” and allowing them to be hunted “without limit of numbers”.
