Raúl Juliá
6 de enero de 2025
prima:“Difficulties in evidence”: the team in charge of advancing Jenniffer González’s urgent agenda is incomplete

Despite the decrees issued in her first hours in office, the first executive has not appointed the personnel to implement them

January 4, 2025 - 2:30 PM

The governor, to date, has made 20 appointments, including some from the constitutional cabinet, such as the departments of State, Justice, Education, and Transportation and Public Works. (Xavier Araújo)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

The first executive orders issued by Governor Jenniffer González - in line with her promises to speed up reconstruction and reduce the bureaucratic framework for construction and use permits - require short-term action by officials who have not yet been appointed, two days after taking control of the state apparatus, although the governor insisted again that she will announce the remaining cabinet members “very soon”.

Tags
Jenniffer GonzálezDRNA
