22 de mayo de 2024
81°lluvia moderada
prima:Dog and cat raffles and their sale through Internet ads to be prohibited

This legislative measure, approved Tuesday in the Senate, is being discussed at a time when the management of overpopulation and abandonment of animals in the country is once again being questioned

May 22, 2024 - 2:12 PM

Personas que trabajan con animales realengos han observado un aumento en la cantidad de perros y gatos en las calles, que podría atribuirse al abandono de personas que se van de la isla. (GFR Media)
Currently, there is no explicit restriction regarding the trade of dogs and cats on digital platforms.
Leysa Caro González
By Leysa Caro González
Periodista de Noticiasleysa.caro@gfrmedia.com

At a time when Puerto Rico is once again discussing the serious problem of overpopulation and abandonment of animals on the streets, the Senate on Tuesday approved a measure to prohibit the raffling of animals, as well as the sale, particularly of cats and dogs, through advertisements on the Internet, newspapers, social networks or any other printed or digital platform.

Leysa Caro González
