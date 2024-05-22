This legislative measure, approved Tuesday in the Senate, is being discussed at a time when the management of overpopulation and abandonment of animals in the country is once again being questioned
At a time when Puerto Rico is once again discussing the serious problem of overpopulation and abandonment of animals on the streets, the Senate on Tuesday approved a measure to prohibit the raffling of animals, as well as the sale, particularly of cats and dogs, through advertisements on the Internet, newspapers, social networks or any other printed or digital platform.
