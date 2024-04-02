Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estar Bien
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
2 de abril de 2024
76°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
Tony La Mula: Inspired by birds

Veteran artisan Ángel Manuel Rosario’s work is well known in his hometown of Ceiba

April 2, 2024 - 11:00 PM

Sculptures of Puerto Rican birds carved by the artisan, Ángel M. Rosario, better known in his hometown of Ceiba as “Tony La Mula.” (XAVIER GARCIA)
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

Lee la historia en español aquí.

RELATED

Ceiba.- If you ask any resident of Ceiba about Ángel Manuel Rosario, they probably would not know who you are referring to. But if you mention “Tony La Mula,” not only would they know him, but they would even point you to where this veteran artisan carver lives, up in the heights of the Barrio Saco.

He earned that nickname through sheer hard work, as he worked as a street vendor selling arepas (stuffed maize patties), pastries, fruits, and piraguas (shaved ice) in a wooden cart pulled by his mule, named “Avispa” (“Wasp”). In that rustic vehicle, he also began selling his first crafts after a sleepless night during which he decided to start shaping a cart pulled by oxen out of a piece of wood.

“I started ruining wood with nobody to teach me... until I made the oxen. I used to make them very skinny at first, and while I sold arepas, I also sold the little ox carts,” recalled Rosario, 77, who has since discovered his passion for the art that he continues to practice to this day.

The artisan from the town of Ceiba, Ángel M. Rosario, better known as “Tony La Mula,” has won multiple awards for his bird carvings.
The artisan from the town of Ceiba, Ángel M. Rosario, better known as “Tony La Mula,” has won multiple awards for his bird carvings. (XAVIER GARCIA)

In his “abandoned palace,” as he calls his home and workshop, amidst sculptures, mosaics, and the clutter of a creative mind, this resident of Ceiba not only unleashed his imagination but also began teaching his art to other young people and his family, sculpting all kinds of animals, but especially a variety of birds.

“My children are better artists than I am,” declares the artisan confidently, who has been acclaimed for his wooden creations along with his wife and one of his children.

“Now I’m making small items priced at 15 to 20 dollars, and sometimes when I go crazy, I also start painting,” he adds.

For Rosario, everything has the potential to become art. Hence his motto, “Your trash, my treasure”; he has always enjoyed experimenting with various materials. “I’ve been living off what people throw away for over 40 years,” he says with a laugh.

One of many carvings by Ángel M. Rosario.
One of many carvings by Ángel M. Rosario. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Yet he asserts that his greatest guide is his unwavering faith, which he not only embodies in his works but also in his daily life. That is why he greets every person who visits his workshop with a “God bless you” and bids them farewell by giving them a stone or seashell with a positive message.

“My vision has already changed from mere material things; I believe that wonders can be created, materially speaking, for educational purposes, but the greatest education you can have is God,” he says with his saw and wood in hand, ready to continue sharing his knowledge with whoever is willing to learn.

Tags
Somos Ceiba EnglishSomos Puerto RicoJunte Boricua
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Efraín Montalbán RíosArrow Icon
Por los pasados cinco años, Efraín Montalbán Ríos ha ejercido como periodista y productor en distintos medios de comunicación locales. Es egresado de la Escuela de Comunicación –ahora facultad- de la...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
lunes, 1 de abril de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: