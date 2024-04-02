Get to Know These Points of Interest for a Selfie in Canóvanas

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Canóvanas.- The town of Canóvanas combines the charm of a town full of tradition, with the stunning, natural landscape that announces the arrival to El Yunque National Forest.

Enjoy these places and snapshots where you can take a selfie to share with all of your followers on social media.

The Río Canóvanas shows us the presence of our ancestors. The gigantic stones that border it protect the petroglyphs that demonstrate the Taíno settlements in the area.

Mural in honor of the Taíno people at Plaza de Canóvanas. (Suministrada)

Precisely, Canóvanas is known as “La ciudad de los indios” (“The City of the Indigenous People”). You can see different displays around town in honor of the noble inhabitants of Puerto Rico during the time of the Spaniards’ arrival to the Island. This mural at the town center is an example.

Old sugar mill in Canóvanas. (Suministrada)

Canóvanas also has its history in the sugar cane industry that once defined the country’s economy. These ruins of an old sugar mill remain as evidence.

A Canóvanas chinchorro. (Suministrada)

There may be chinchorros in every town in Puerto Rico, but one with an old car inside? If you add the bills stuck on the walls and the variety of typical local imagery, a visit is sure to be memorable.

The start of El Toro trail at El Yunque. (Suministrada)