2 de abril de 2024
Plenty of flavor and a journey back to your grandparents’ era at La Familia Restaurant in Canóvanas 

Once customers experience their flavor, they become loyal customers for life

April 2, 2024 - 11:00 PM

Lionel Príncipe Torres manages the restaurant founded by his parents. (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)
By Diana Ojeda

Lee la historia en español aquí.

RELATED

Canóvanas.- A wooden structure with a pitched roof located along Highway PR-185 in Barrio Campo Rico houses one of Canóvanas’ iconic culinary establishments, whose history began more than 45 years ago.

La Familia Restaurant, where photos and antique items reminiscent of life in Puerto Rico’s countryside of yesteryear are displayed, originally started as a toy store and home goods shop.

The year 1972 marked the beginning of Iris Torres Olivera and Elías Príncipe Pérez’s venture into the world of business. Shortly after, the couple fell victim to armed robbery, leading to the closure of their business. By 1976, they bounced back with the inauguration of Tienda Iris y Cafetería.

Right away, Doña Iris’ cooking made her cafeteria an obligatory stop for many of the truck drivers passing through the area, who quickly became her main clientele.

“I have the support of regular customers, mostly from the local Campo Rico community. I have been very well received. They are very good customers, good people. I am happy with my clientele; we are already a family,” said Lionel Príncipe Torres, son of the founding couple, who took over the management of the business transformed it into a restaurant in 1995.

The concept features a fixed menu of beloved Puerto Rican criollo dishes. Throughout the week, they serve dishes such as bacalao (cod) with vegetables, guanimes (stuffed cornmeal masa), beef and chicken fricassee, stewed beef, grilled pork chops, and roast pork. On Saturday, they sell their famous sancochos (beef stew) and mondongos (tripe stew).

La Familia Restaurant está compuesto de una estructura en madera, con techo a dos aguas, ubicada en la carretera PR-185 del barrio Campo Rico.El concepto tiene como menú fijo los platos criollos favoritos de los boricuas. Durante la semana sirven verduras con bacalao, guanimes, fricasé de ternera y de pollo, carne guisada, chuleta asada y pernil.La Famila Restaurant cuenta con una clientela fiel que una vez han probado su sazón no lo abandonan por nada.
1 / 6 | La Familia Restaurant, an emblematic gastronomic establishment in Canóvanas. La Familia Restaurant está compuesto de una estructura en madera, con techo a dos aguas, ubicada en la carretera PR-185 del barrio Campo Rico. - VANESSA SERRA DIAZ

Barbecue ribs, fried meat, gandinga (pork liver stew), pastelón (plantain casserole), lasagna, steak accompanied by rice and beans, tostones (fried green plantains), amarillos (fried sweet plantains), mofongo, or green salad are just a few of the many other delicacies prepared by the restaurant’s cooks.

“I also serve breakfast, we have all kinds of breakfast options. I have the ‘La Familia’ (”The Family”) scramble eggs, which includes everything: onions, peppers, ham, and your choice of cheese. I also have tripleta sandwiches (sandwich made with three meats); turkey, pork, pastrami, ham, cheese, and egg sandwiches, all kinds of sandwiches, espresso coffee, and local juices,” added Príncipe Torres.

Homemade desserts like cheese flan, candied papaya, and an original cheesecake are also available.

“I’m proud to be from Canóvanas; it’s my hometown. Wherever I go, I proudly proclaim that I’m from Canóvanas. We are a very good, humble people who like to help others, and I truly feel proud of my town,” said the merchant, who supports Canóvanas farmers by purchasing peppers, culantro, cilantro, plantains, potatoes, and additional ingredients for his business.

Fixed antiques exhibition

The cozy establishment displays antiques collected by Príncipe Torres. “I have items passed down from my grandfather, pieces from my father... I’m passionate about antiques, and our visitors appreciate them. These antiques we showcase here are like fragments of Puerto Rican history. They are idiosyncratic of Puerto Rican culture, they reflect the way of life during our grandparents’ era,” he underscored.

Additionally, the space is adorned with dozens of analog cameras, photographs, typewriters, telephones, televisions, radios, scales, a mortar and pestle, yokes, oil lamps, among many other pieces that he has either purchased or received as gifts.

Somos Canóvanas
