Hacienda Elena: A true “tropical paradise”

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Canóvanas.- At the summit of a beautiful and harmonious corner of the mountains of Canóvanas lies Iguina Cruz family’s cabin, a family hobby property built more than 15 years ago. It is a short-term rental home that can be rented through digital platforms.

The cozy rural house, dubbed Hacienda Elena, was built with touches of wood and travertine on some walls, making it resemble a cabin. It creates the impression of being outside of Puerto Rico in some wintry corner, but with the Caribbean climate.

“It started as our family’s countryside retreat and it belonged to the Iguina Cruz family. The hacienda’s name honors my grandmother, my mother, and a niece who bore that name,” recounted Carlos Iguina, owner.

PUBLICIDAD

“It was designed by the renowned Puerto Rican architect Luis Flores, who was also a professor at the School of Architecture of the University of Puerto Rico. Once they acquired the property, the name was chosen in honor of the owner’s grandmother and mother. Both generations bore these names,” explained Gabriel Vélez, one of the property administrators.

Some years ago, the family ventured into vacation home rentals through platforms such as Airbnb, Booking, and Expedia, opening the doors of their home for Puerto Ricans and foreigners to enjoy the beautiful space where loved ones create memories, have fun, and indulge in nature with all necessary comforts.

The property can accommodate up to 12 people comfortably. The house has three air-conditioned bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, a spacious terrace with scenic mountain views, a television, Wi-Fi service, a swimming pool, a pool table, family board games, a sound system, a barbecue grill, a basketball court, green areas, gardens, and parking facilities.

Visitors can enter and learn about a variety of fruit and wild trees on the three-acre property. It is another way to break away from routine and connect with nature as an individual.

“Once guests arrive, they’re delighted with the surroundings. It’s a large property, and the pool always gets rave reviews. As for entertainment, we provide numerous oversized board games, which families with children particularly enjoy,” Vélez explained.