Rimas Sports, Bad Bunny’s sports agency, sues Major League Baseball Players Association in federal court
The association allegedly “worked to eliminate” them from the market, the company says
May 16, 2024 - 4:26 PM
Rimas Sports, the sports agency founded by music superstar Bad Bunny along with his partners Noah Assad and Jonathan Miranda, filed a lawsuit in federal court on Thursday against the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA).
