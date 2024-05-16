Opinión
16 de mayo de 2024
86°nubes dispersas
EnglishSports
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:Rimas Sports, Bad Bunny’s sports agency, sues Major League Baseball Players Association in federal court

The association allegedly “worked to eliminate” them from the market, the company says

May 16, 2024 - 4:26 PM

Bad Bunny (center) and Noah Assad (left) during a Cangrejeros of Santurce game last season of the National Superior Basketball League. (Suministrada)
Antolín Maldonado Ríos
By Antolín Maldonado Ríos
Periodista de Deportes antolin.maldonado@gfrmedia.com

Rimas Sports, the sports agency founded by music superstar Bad Bunny along with his partners Noah Assad and Jonathan Miranda, filed a lawsuit in federal court on Thursday against the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Antolín Maldonado Ríos
Antolín Maldonado RíosArrow Icon
Periodista con más de 30 años de experiencia en prensa escrita, especializado en reportajes de investigación y artículos de análisis, presentando la otra cara de la información deportiva. Graduado en 1994 de...
