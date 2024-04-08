Dominican Sisters focus on Rebuilding their Monastery, Hacienda Santa Rita

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Guánica.- When entering the grounds of the historic Hacienda Santa Rita, monastery of the Dominican Sisters of Our Lady of the Rosary of Fatima, the tranquility radiated by this space can be felt, and it is preserved by the religious women who inhabit it, who live to serve God.

“It’s a historic monument, the Casa Madre dates back more than 250 years,” explained Sister Margarita Mangual Colón, the congregation’s general prioress, about the building, which is certified by the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP).

The Corsican Mariani family occupied the old mansion during the time of the Spanish American War. It was then occupied by the Spanish and, later, by American troops. In 1901, it became property of Central Guánica, and it housed the offices and meeting rooms of the administrators of the sugar mill.

In 1953, the congregation’s founding sister, the late Mother Dominga Guzmán, temporarily acquired the former hacienda, but it was not until 1962 when the congregation managed to purchase the property.

As a result of the earthquakes that began in December 2019 and are still ongoing, five of the six buildings in the monastery were damaged. One will be completely demolished, another will require partial demolition, and three will require repairs. There were no casualties, but of the 42 nuns who lived on the hacienda, most had to move to other congregations, so only nine stayed at Santa Rita.

The monastery not only serves as housing for the nuns, but also has space for their last abode. (Xavier García)

Despite having been affected by the earthquakes—including the area where they prepare the wafers given at Mass, and the sewing workshop where the habits used by the congregation are made—at the time of the emergency, the Dominican Sisters of Fatima opened their doors and provided help to those most in need.

“Once we were able to relocate our older and sick sisters in other convents, we set about helping families,” said the Prioress General.

This beautiful and historic place—where the second replica of the Chapel of the Apparitions of Fatima is located worldwide—not only serves as housing for the nuns, but also has space for their last abode. In the cemetery, which usually surprises visitors, 25 sisters of the congregation and five Dominican priests are buried.

“The co-founder, Sister Victoria Olavarrieta, knew of other congregations in the United States... She told Mother and the sisters that we should have our own cemetery, so that our late sisters wouldn’t be scattered across congregations,” recalled Sister Margarita, who explained that only sisters belonging to the congregation can be buried in this cemetery, and that Dominican priests who wish to do so have to leave it in writing, so that their last wish is carried out.

Now, the sisters are focused on rebuilding the facilities, especially the Casa Generalicia, where the rooms are, as they are currently sleeping in enclosed trailers within the property grounds.

For this reason, they have organized a fundraiser through the Thirtieth Caminata por Amor event, which will be held virtually on Sunday, September 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and you can watch live on their Facebook page, Hermanas Dominicas de Fátima Congregacional.

However, they highlighted some of the money raised will be donated to their mission in Haiti, “where there is more poverty.”