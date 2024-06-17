Opinión
17 de junio de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:DTOP will have to analyze 42 bridges for the transportation of mega-transformer to Santa Isabel

Secretary Eileen Vélez Vega warned that the analysis and permitting process required by LUMA “is not immediate”

June 17, 2024 - 12:50 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
According to DTOP Secretary Eileen Vélez Vega, the calculations made by specialized structural engineers must also be considered for the relocation plan. (David Villafañe)
David Cordero Mercado
By David Cordero Mercado
Periodista investigativodavid.cordero@gfrmedia.com

Although the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) received last Wednesday the plan presented by LUMA Energy for the transportation of a mega-transformer to replace the one that broke down earlier this month - causing blackouts in Santa Isabel, Aibonito and Coamo - it was not until Friday afternoon that the consortium delivered to the agency the documentation required for the corresponding analysis, said Secretary Eileen Vélez Vega.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
David Cordero Mercado
David Cordero MercadoArrow Icon
David Cordero Mercado es periodista investigativo y multimedia en el periódico El Nuevo Día. Es egresado del programa de Información y Periodismo de la Escuela de Comunicación (hoy FaCI) de la...
