Secretary Eileen Vélez Vega warned that the analysis and permitting process required by LUMA “is not immediate”
June 17, 2024 - 12:50 PM
Secretary Eileen Vélez Vega warned that the analysis and permitting process required by LUMA “is not immediate”
June 17, 2024 - 12:50 PM
Although the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) received last Wednesday the plan presented by LUMA Energy for the transportation of a mega-transformer to replace the one that broke down earlier this month - causing blackouts in Santa Isabel, Aibonito and Coamo - it was not until Friday afternoon that the consortium delivered to the agency the documentation required for the corresponding analysis, said Secretary Eileen Vélez Vega.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: