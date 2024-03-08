Edwin Marcucci Caraballo is Proclaimed the “King of Bejuco” in Adjuntas

Adjuntas.- Edwin Marcucci Caraballo is called “the king of bejuco” for his amazing handmade creations, made with a vine that grows in the tallest mountains of Puerto Rico.

The artist, raised in the Limaní area of Adjuntas, learned the craft from his father, Hipólito Marcucci Alicea, who raised a dozen children through agriculture and the pieces he sold in town.

Eventually, the student surpassed the teacher; at only four years old, Edwin undid the baskets made by his father and created his own work, which developed over time.

At 63 years old, the master craftsman continues working, while at the same time striving to teach the art form to hundreds of people who have learned in his workshops. Among them are his three daughters, Wanda, Emily, and Angie, who are also certified in this interesting art form.

PUBLICIDAD

Some of the creations of Marcucci Caraballo. (WANDA LIZ VEGA)

“Thankfully, I was born into a family of artisans and we have given ourselves 100% to pass it down from generation to generation, teaching others. In my case, my daughters are the only ones who have followed my father’s path because they have continued making the baskets,” he expressed.

“I had the opportunity to keep my daughters after I was widowed; I raised them alone. They were 12, 8, and one year old. I brought them with me to the fairs until they continued to make progress and became artisans themselves; they teach bejuco crafting and woodcarving classes,” he said proudly.

His work has stood out since Edwin is not afraid to make any piece requested by clients, including dresses, hats, the Three Kings, animals and countless handcrafted elements.

“My dad’s specialty was coffee baskets, clothing baskets and any other kind of basket people requested. In my case, people began to demand more from me, because of newer trends. They commissioned the Three Kings in bejuco, Don Quixote, horses and other pieces. So, I said: ‘If the Chinese can do it, so can we,’” remarked Marcucci.

“I have made flowers, animals and even clothing out of bejuco and palm. Also, (I have made) lamps for a Warner Bros movie, and all the lamps for the Hotel San Juan were made by me. I make decorative figures and we’ve been praised by one of the best on the island,” he agreed, mentioning that it was the husband of a painter who baptized him “the king of bejuco.”

PUBLICIDAD

The hands of the artisan doing his work. (WANDA LIZ VEGA)

What is bejuco?

The artisan, with a career spanning over half a century, explained that, “bejuco is a vine that is used in different parts of the island and grows in tall mountains, not plains or the coast. It is unique to Puerto Rico.”

“They can be found in the mountains of Guilarte in Adjuntas, in Jayuya, in El Yunque, but the forest reserve does not want us to cut too much of it, although we artisans have laws that favor us because it counts as raw material,” he said.

“Bejuco is a vine that strangles the tree. We are doing the tree a favor by freeing it. We do not cut the plant, we just trim what we need and the plant continues to grow more. Many people cut their raw material during a waning moon, as craftsmen who work with wood do. But bejuco is bitter, neither termites nor moths like it,” he noted.

Regarding the process, he explained that, “I cut the shell with a blade on a zinc plate, or on an object where I can move it from one side to another. It then peels, and it’s handled either as is or damp; it works both ways.”

“I have an area where I put it to work on it, in 15 or 20 minutes it is dry. They come in all sizes and can be cut as small as one inch. I have made baskets as small as an inch like a thimble, to the giant basket we made in Plaza del Caribe, which is 10 feet (wide) by 5 feet high,” he pointed out.

PUBLICIDAD

According to Edwin, his work is spread around the world in countries such as Uruguay, Paraguay, Mexico, Colombia, Germany, Spain, the United States, and others. However, he admitted that it is an almost extinct art.

“Basically, on the island, the art form is nearly extinct. I am the only one who currently teaches it. We are always interested in teaching, I have over 2,000 students and we will continue as far as God allows. They are going to give us a classroom in Adjuntas to teach workshops,” he revealed.

One of his students, Nelson González, told his experience of learning the craft a decade ago.

“Edwin helped me get certified as an artisan; I learned basket weaving and I am also a painter. We are in the coffee industry, they (coffee farmers) throw away the sacks, we recycle them and make paintings alluding to Puerto Rican birds and Puerto Rican scenes. Edwin inspired me to do this type of craft,” the 53-year-old explained.

Meanwhile, Marcucci Caraballo assured that he will continue “making Adjuntas known because it is the town that has produced the most artisans on the island.”

“We are always prepared for the great battle of the bejuco. It is a way of expressing art to the people and the world, as my dad wanted,” he said, nostalgically. “I want this art to remain in our hands, even after I’m gone. I know that my daughters are going to keep it going and many students are going to keep the art alive. For me, this is everything,” he concluded.