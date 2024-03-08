The Many Tourist Attractions of Adjuntas

Adjuntas.- Arriving at Adjuntas means coming into contact with the sublime beauty of rural Puerto Rico, framed in the seductive silhouette of a sleeping giant, who seems to embrace the charms of paradise lost.

There, the lowest temperatures of the Puerto Rican archipelago are recorded. Its mountains are decorated with impressive waterfalls that excite locals and visitors with their beauty. Its tourist attractions are linked to large forest areas, lakes, rivers, and a long history that dates back to its foundation on August 11, 1815. The town’s name, derived from “tierras adjuntas” (adjacent lands), stems from the fact that it was part of the territory of the old Villa de San Blás de Illescas, today known as Coamo.

Adjuntas is known as the “tierra de los lagos” (land of lakes), the “Switzerland of the Americas” and the ‘city of the sleeping giant’, as explained by the municipal director of tourism, Carlos Miguel Torres Torres.

PUBLICIDAD

Silhouette of a sleeping giant in Adjuntas. (Xavier Garcia)

“One of the reasons why Adjuntas is known as the “Switzerland of the Americas” or the “Switzerland of the Caribbean” is because of the climate, since the lowest temperatures on the island are recorded here. It has reached 40 degrees here,” revealed the 34-year-old official.

“In the Bosque de Guilarte area, at one point there was El Bosque Restaurant and it is said that the temperature dropped to 34 degrees. It’s the way it feels up there because it’s a wooded area. Temperatures around the 30′s aren’t common in the town’s urban areas, but they can be felt in the forest areas,” he noted.

One of the town’s points of interest is precisely the Guilarte State Forest, which “is divided into seven segments that are located between the municipalities of Adjuntas, Guayanilla, Peñuelas and Yauco.”

“Inside the forest lies Pico de Guilarte, a mountain with an approximate elevation of 3,950 feet above sea level. Therefore, it ranks as the seventh tallest mountainous area in Puerto Rico. The rest of the forest lies between 2,500 and 3,900 feet above sea level,” he said about the area, which is managed by the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA, in Spanish).

“There you can go enjoy the native flora and fauna, hiking, birdwatching, in short, it is a spectacular space to visit with family. Also, there are viewpoints from where you can see the panoramic route,” he said.

Another must-see stop is Lake Garzas, a beautiful reservoir “that provides water to almost the entire metropolitan area. One of the hydroelectric plants on the island is located there. “It still works, but it is not in use.”

PUBLICIDAD

Visitors can enjoy boating and fishing on the lake, as well as the Hamaca Bridge, which was made of metal between 1934 and 1941 “for the purpose of transporting materials for the construction of the reservoir.”

The tour takes between 15 to 20 minutes, sometimes over slightly elevated terrain, so comfortable shoes and clothing should be worn.

1 / 5 | 5 photos you can’t skip during your visit to Adjuntas . Bandera de Puerto Rico pintada por Héctor, en la plaza Pública de Adjuntas. - Xavier Garcia

Crystalline waters

Among the most attractive places are Charco El Ataúd, Mangó, Azul, and La Loseta, which are some natural pools that are very popular among those who are adventurous enough to do something different to enjoy the Adjuntas scene.

“El Ataúd has three waterfalls, and a very large natural pool at the bottom. It is one of the most well-known pools and is quite deep. It’s ideal for family outings because it also has smaller pools,” he noted.

However, according to Torres Torres, “the path is a little steep, so you should be careful when going down. But it is quite pleasant and it takes you directly to the pool.”

“Another one of the best-known pools in Adjuntas is el Mangó; it’s located in the Limaní community and is easily accessible. You park on the road, and then it’s about a 15-minute walk to enjoy this beauty,” he noted about the pool near the Monte Guilarte State Forest.

For families with children between 3 and 12 years old, there’s Castillo del Niño, just minutes from the PR-10 highway, “a fantasy place” that has a play area, swimming pool and gazebo.

Likewise, among the recommended visits is Casa Pueblo, a grassroots selfmanagement project that emerged in the 1980s, as a result of the struggle against mining in the area.

PUBLICIDAD

The cultural management center is located in the urban area, where they have a solar cinema, a butterfly garden, the Casa Pueblo radio station and Madre Isla coffee, which is processed inside the emblematic structure. It should be noted that Casa Pueblo manages the Bosque del Pueblo and Bosque la Olimpia, better known as the Ariel Massol Deyá School Forest.

The downtown area is an important asset for visitors, since its public square Arístides Moll Boscana is one of the most beautiful, according to most of its visitors.

There you can sit under the shade of leafy trees, walk, visit the San Joaquín and Santa Ana church, delight in any of the food businesses around the area or simply enjoy the coffee sold in the nearby kiosk.

And don’t forget to try the famous ‘pan de teta’ that is unique to the town, sold in Panadería La Adjunteña.