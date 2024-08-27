Opinión
27 de agosto de 2024
prima:Electoral Commissioners denounce that the CEE is not prepared for the general elections

They list the serious problems faced by the electoral body, led by early and absentee voting, which were also a concern during the local primaries in 2020

August 27, 2024 - 11:30 AM

Electoral registration closes next September 31. After that date no electoral transactions may be made. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
By Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista investigadoragloria.ruiz@gfrmedia.com

With only 70 days left until the general elections, electoral commissioners denounced that the State Elections Commission (CEE) is not prepared for the event because it is falling behind in crucial processes such as the handling of the advance and absentee vote, the approval of the ballot model, manuals and regulations and the resolution of controversies that are under the attention of the alternate president, Jessika Padilla Rivera.

Periodista con más 26 años de experiencia. Orgullosa de ser producto de la escuela pública. Criada en un residencial público de Bayamón en el que vivió la realidad diaria de muchos...
