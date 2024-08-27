They list the serious problems faced by the electoral body, led by early and absentee voting, which were also a concern during the local primaries in 2020
August 27, 2024 - 11:30 AM
They list the serious problems faced by the electoral body, led by early and absentee voting, which were also a concern during the local primaries in 2020
With only 70 days left until the general elections, electoral commissioners denounced that the State Elections Commission (CEE) is not prepared for the event because it is falling behind in crucial processes such as the handling of the advance and absentee vote, the approval of the ballot model, manuals and regulations and the resolution of controversies that are under the attention of the alternate president, Jessika Padilla Rivera.
