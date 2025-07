While the head of the Independent Procurement Office (3PPO), Osvaldo Carlo Linares, assured that a new request for proposals (RFP) will be published for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG), the energy czar and director of the Public-Private Partnerships Authority (AAPP), Josué Colón, pointed out that the debate surrounding the preliminary 15-year, $20 billion agreement with New Fortress Energy (NFE) — which the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) objected to two weeks ago — is still “alive,” so there is still no clear path to guaranteeing long-term fuel delivery.