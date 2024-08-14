Opinión
14 de agosto de 2024
Hurricane Ernesto has left up to 10 inches of rain in eastern Puerto Rico

Here is the list of the most impacted municipalities, according to the National Weather Service, which warns that up to six additional inches are expected

August 14, 2024 - 12:25 PM

The National Weather Service in San Juan issued a forecast of additional rainfall for several municipalities. (WFO San Juan)
Yaritza Rivera Clemente
By Yaritza Rivera Clemente
Periodista de Breaking Newsyaritza.rivera@gfrmedia.com

Editor's note: We invite you to stay well informed. Access free of charge to news and updates related to the potential passage of tropical storm Ernesto over Puerto Rico.

Lee este artículo en español.

In the last 24 hours, up to 10 inches of rain have been reported in the eastern part of Puerto Rico due to Tropical Storm Ernesto, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported Wednesday in San Juan.

According to the most recent report published by the NWS on its social media, up to six additional inches of rain are expected, so there are multiple municipalities that remain under flood warnings.

Here are the most impacted municipalities:

1. Naguabo: 9.60 inches.

2. Aibonito: 8.29 inches

3. Culebra: 6.57 inches

4. Vieques: 6.06 inches

5. Cidra: 6.06 inches

6. Las Piedras: 5.85 inches

7. Villalba: 5.85 inches

Funcionarios del municipio de Canóvanas atienden vegetación caida a causa de la tormenta tropical Ernesto.El sistema tropical, que comenzó su embate contra Puerto Rico en la madrugada del miércoles, 14 de agosto, trajo consigo entre tres a seis pulgadas de lluvia y hasta 10 pulgadas para algunas zonas.El Malecón de Naguabo, que es una pintoresca área frente al mar, conocida por sus restaurantes.
1 / 15 | In pictures: the effects of Tropical Storm Ernesto in Puerto Rico. Funcionarios del municipio de Canóvanas atienden vegetación caida a causa de la tormenta tropical Ernesto. - Ramon "Tonito" Zayas

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

