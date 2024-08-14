Hurricane Ernesto has left up to 10 inches of rain in eastern Puerto Rico

Editor’s note: We invite you to stay well informed. Access free of charge to news and updates related to the potential passage of tropical storm Ernesto over Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. Subscribe today.

In the last 24 hours, up to 10 inches of rain have been reported in the eastern part of Puerto Rico due to Tropical Storm Ernesto, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported Wednesday in San Juan.

According to the most recent report published by the NWS on its social media, up to six additional inches of rain are expected, so there are multiple municipalities that remain under flood warnings.

Here are the most impacted municipalities:

1. Naguabo: 9.60 inches.

2. Aibonito: 8.29 inches

3. Culebra: 6.57 inches

4. Vieques: 6.06 inches

5. Cidra: 6.06 inches

6. Las Piedras: 5.85 inches

7. Villalba: 5.85 inches

