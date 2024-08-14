Hurricane Ernesto has left up to 10 inches of rain in eastern Puerto Rico

Here is the list of the most impacted municipalities, according to the National Weather Service, which warns that up to six additional inches are expected
August 14, 2024 - 12:25 PM
August 14, 2024 - 12:25 PM
In the last 24 hours, up to 10 inches of rain have been reported in the eastern part of Puerto Rico due to Tropical Storm Ernesto, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported Wednesday in San Juan.
According to the most recent report published by the NWS on its social media, up to six additional inches of rain are expected, so there are multiple municipalities that remain under flood warnings.
Here are the most impacted municipalities:
1. Naguabo: 9.60 inches.
2. Aibonito: 8.29 inches
3. Culebra: 6.57 inches
4. Vieques: 6.06 inches
5. Cidra: 6.06 inches
6. Las Piedras: 5.85 inches
7. Villalba: 5.85 inches
9 AM AST Aug 14: Additional rainfall of up to 6 inches is forecast following TS Ernesto. Pronostico de lluvia adicional de hasta 6 pulgadas tras el paso de TT Ernesto. #PRwx #USVIwx pic.twitter.com/ibYyGNAN0B— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) August 14, 2024
