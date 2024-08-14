Ernesto becomes a Category 1 hurricane

The atmospheric phenomenon is located north of Puerto Rico
August 14, 2024 - 11:43 AM
What you should know:
According to the report issued by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), at 11:00 a.m., the newly formed hurricane was at latitude 20.5 north, longitude 67.6 west while moving northwest at 16 miles per hour (mph). Where it reached 75 mph in sustained winds and was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane.
At this time, Ernesto’s hurricane-force winds only extend about 35 miles from its center, and therefore do not affect Puerto Rico, although tropical storm-force winds extended 230 miles.
Hurricane #Ernesto Advisory 12: Ernesto Becomes a Hurricane North of Puerto Rico. Significant Flooding Likely Across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands as Heavy Rains Persist. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 14, 2024
At 8:00 a.m. Ernesto was at latitude 19.8 north, longitude 67.2 west with sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (mph) and a translational motion of 16 mph to the northwest.
At 5:00 a.m. the cyclone is at latitude 19.5 north, longitude 66.6 west with a translational motion toward the northwest at about 16 mph and maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.
Although the NHC discontinued the hurricane watch for Vieques and Culebra, both island municipalities and Puerto Rico remain under a tropical storm warning.
Ernesto is expected to become a major hurricane in a few days and on track for the island of Bermuda.
It will also produce a total of four to six inches of rain in Puerto Rico with up to ten inches maximum for the southeast of the island and between two to three for the northwest.
Minor coastal flooding is possible in eastern areas of the island as well as in Vieques and Culebra.
