14 de agosto de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
Ernesto becomes a Category 1 hurricane

The atmospheric phenomenon is located north of Puerto Rico

August 14, 2024 - 11:43 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Rainfall in the wake of Hurricane Ernesto continues to wash over Puerto Rico, leaving behind three to six inches of rainfall and up to ten inches in isolated places. (NHC/NOAA)
Richard I. Colón Badillo
By Richard I. Colón Badillo
Periodista de Breaking Newsrichard.colon@gfrmedia.com

Editor’s note: We invite you to stay well informed. Access free of charge to news and updates related to the potential passage of tropical storm Ernesto over Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. Subscribe today.

---

Lee este artículo en español.

---

What you should know:

  • Is Ernesto a hurricane? At 11:00 a.m. Tropical Storm Ernesto became a Category 1 hurricane as it acquired winds of 75 mph.
  • Where is Ernesto located? The eye of the hurricane was located about 175 miles northwest of San Juan.
  • Are Vieques and Culebra still under a hurricane watch? The hurricane watch for Vieques and Culebra was discontinued, but all of Puerto Rico remains under a tropical storm warning.
  • Tropical Storm Ernesto became a Category 1 hurricane as it was 175 miles northwest of the city of San Juan on Wednesday.

According to the report issued by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), at 11:00 a.m., the newly formed hurricane was at latitude 20.5 north, longitude 67.6 west while moving northwest at 16 miles per hour (mph). Where it reached 75 mph in sustained winds and was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane.

At this time, Ernesto’s hurricane-force winds only extend about 35 miles from its center, and therefore do not affect Puerto Rico, although tropical storm-force winds extended 230 miles.

At 8:00 a.m. Ernesto was at latitude 19.8 north, longitude 67.2 west with sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (mph) and a translational motion of 16 mph to the northwest.

At 5:00 a.m. the cyclone is at latitude 19.5 north, longitude 66.6 west with a translational motion toward the northwest at about 16 mph and maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

Although the NHC discontinued the hurricane watch for Vieques and Culebra, both island municipalities and Puerto Rico remain under a tropical storm warning.

Funcionarios del municipio de Canóvanas atienden vegetación caida a causa de la tormenta tropical Ernesto.El sistema tropical, que comenzó su embate contra Puerto Rico en la madrugada del miércoles, 14 de agosto, trajo consigo entre tres a seis pulgadas de lluvia y hasta 10 pulgadas para algunas zonas.Las autoridades exhortaron a la ciudadanía a mantenerse acuartelada hasta tanto pasara la amenaza de las lluvias.
1 / 11 | In pictures: the effects of tropical storm Ernesto in Puerto Rico. Funcionarios del municipio de Canóvanas atienden vegetación caida a causa de la tormenta tropical Ernesto. - Ramon "Tonito" Zayas

Ernesto is expected to become a major hurricane in a few days and on track for the island of Bermuda.

It will also produce a total of four to six inches of rain in Puerto Rico with up to ten inches maximum for the southeast of the island and between two to three for the northwest.

Minor coastal flooding is possible in eastern areas of the island as well as in Vieques and Culebra.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Richard I. Colón Badillo
Richard I. Colón BadilloArrow Icon
Periodista con especial énfasis en temas de Noticias y policiacas.
