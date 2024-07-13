Opinión
13 de julio de 2024
82°ligeramente nublado
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
"Everyone has lost enrollment": despite challenges in the education sector, new schools to open

About a dozen educational institutions will close their doors next academic year, but this does not prevent others that have already been certified to operate

July 13, 2024 - 9:48 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The number of private schools in Puerto Rico has been reduced from 715, in the 2016-2017 school year, to 578 for the 2023-2024 school year. (Ramon " Tonito " Zayas)
Keila López Alicea
By Keila López Alicea
Periodista de Noticias

The decrease in the school-age population and cost increases have changed the landscape in the private education sector in Puerto Rico, and more institutions are forced to make adjustments or close their operations. But despite the challenges, at least 11 new private schools are ready to open their doors next school year, said Damaris Nolasco, director of the Office of Registration and Licensing of Educational Institutions, attached to the Department of State.

Keila López Alicea
Keila López AliceaArrow Icon
Empleada de El Nuevo Día desde el 2006, Keila López Alicea comenzó como investigadora de la Junta Editorial, rol en el cual obtenía y corroboraba los datos que necesitaban los integrantes...
