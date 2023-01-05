💬See comments
Washington D.C. - The administration of Pedro Pierluisi and the Puerto Rico House leadership agree that efforts to include the island in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are a top priority for this Congress.
- ⎙
Thursday, January 5, 2023 - 3:55 p.m.
Washington D.C. - The administration of Pedro Pierluisi and the Puerto Rico House leadership agree that efforts to include the island in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are a top priority for this Congress.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: