Incidents like the clashes between the Police and protesters in front of La Fortaleza on Thursday evening could lead to an increase in citizens’ resistance and protests in the streets, sociologist and professor of Criminal Justice José Raúl Cepeda said yesterday.

“History shows that when the state increases repression, resistance also increases. I expect prudence from the state to control itself and avoid attacks like the one we have seen from the police yesterday (Thursday) against demonstrators,” said Cepeda, professor at the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico.

Following the incidents on Thursday, a call to gather in front of La Fortaleza today at 5:00 PM has already gone viral on social media.

“Contrary to what is expected, which is that it has an effect of calming people, it possibly has the effect of further upsetting the people. (...) The Constitution applies to all citizens while we are alive, citizens in uniform and not in uniform,” Cepeda said.

Yesterday, during a press conference, Police Commissioner Antonio López Figueroa defended what his officials did during the demonstration because, he claimed, they were responding to attacks against the Puerto Rico Police Department (la Uniformada). He added that five police officers were wounded during the incidents.

The authorities arrested four people, two of them were released and summoned for a later date.

Meanwhile, what worries Kilómetro Cero’s executive director, Mari Mari Narváez, is that during the demonstrations of the past few years, the police tend to become more and more militarized.

She said that there are lawsuits against the Police Department that are still held in court and added that the island has seen many cases of abuse of force by the Puerto Rico police in the summer of 2019.

“Here, we protest for a life or death issue (...) We have already been through the energy crisis when Hurricane María (hit the island in 2017) and Puerto Rico already lost more than 4,000 people due to gross negligence by a government that could not respond adequately. The energy crisis is taking our lives,” said the human rights advocate.

Arnaldo Claudio, the former federal monitor of the Puerto Rico Police, regretted that this incident distracts from the actions against LUMA Energy.

He also indicated that both the U.S. Department of Justice and the federal monitor should take a close look at all these incidents. “I imagine the federal judge in San Juan, Francisco Besosa, who shared the August 23 hearing with all the area commanders, will also be watching,” he added.

“At the end of the day, this is not the police’s responsibility, it is that of the government that leads Puerto Rican society to a confrontation that is not good for the people,” Claudio said.

Violence against the press

Photojournalists who were working at the demonstration were also attacked during the incidents. Several journalistic organizations issued statements denouncing the excessive use of force by the Puerto Rico police.

One of the attacks documented involves an officer throwing pepper spray against Noticel´s photojournalist Juan Costa and other journalists covering the protest.

The Puerto Rico Journalists Association (ASPPRO, Spanish acronym), the Overseas Press Club (OPC), the Puerto Rico Photojournalists Association (AFPR, Spanish acronym), and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) are among the organizations that spoke out against violence against the press during the Thursday demonstration.

“We must remember that the Police Reform condemns these attacks and violent acts by the police, the Police Reform that the police violate every time they brutally attack both journalists and citizens in general,” said David Cordero Mercado, director of NAHJ Region 1.

Organizations in the United States, such as LatinoJustice, have also spoken out against excessive use of force by the police and demanded a thorough investigation.

“The excessive force used by police against Puerto Ricans exercising their lawful rights of free speech and assembly in protest in San Juan on Thursday night is an outrage, and is part of an unchecked pattern of behavior by island law enforcement that must be stopped once and for all,” said Lía Fiol-Matta, Senior Counsel at LatinoJustice.