Amid allegations for allegedly giving a luxury vehicle to former judge Jorge Díaz Reverón, husband of former governor Wanda Vázquez Garced, and of being identified as Individual C in the federal case against the former governor, investor Fahad Ghaffar donated over $7.5 million through his foundation F&G Family Foundation Inc. to charities in and outside Puerto Rico but also to family members and employees of the companies of his former partner John Paulson.