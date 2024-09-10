The law seeks to prevent separation and focuses on providing services in the areas of mental health, substance abuse, parenting skills, and caregiver support
September 10, 2024 - 12:32 PM
Since the announcement of its approval by the U.S. Congress in 2018, multiple questions have arisen around the Family First Act and its application on the island. Although it has been two years since the Department of Family Affairs put the statute into effect in a staggered manner with the permission of the federal government, there are still doubts about its scope and how it impacts efforts to address child maltreatment.
