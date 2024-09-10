Opinión
Raúl Juliá
10 de septiembre de 2024
82°lluvia ligera
"Family First" introduces changes in the operation of the Department of Family Affairs

The law seeks to prevent separation and focuses on providing services in the areas of mental health, substance abuse, parenting skills, and caregiver support

September 10, 2024 - 12:32 PM

According to the Secretary of the Department of the Family, Ciení Rodríguez, with the Family First Act, the agency is moving “from a system aimed at the exclusive and sole protection of a family member to the development of a responsible family environment”. (Carlos Giusti/Staff)
Leysa Caro González
By Leysa Caro González
Periodista de Noticiasleysa.caro@gfrmedia.com

Since the announcement of its approval by the U.S. Congress in 2018, multiple questions have arisen around the Family First Act and its application on the island. Although it has been two years since the Department of Family Affairs put the statute into effect in a staggered manner with the permission of the federal government, there are still doubts about its scope and how it impacts efforts to address child maltreatment.

Tags
Ciení Rodríguez TrochePedro Pierluisi
Leysa Caro González
Empleada de GFR Media desde el 2005, Leysa Caro González comenzó como reportera del periódico Primera Hora, trabajando para la sección Volando Alto, un producto que estaba dirigido a los estudiantes...
