Raúl Juliá
9 de septiembre de 2024
prima:Pablo José Hernández acknowledges that addressing the housing crisis in Puerto Rico is a “challenge”

The PPD candidate for resident commissioner said he would advocate for the inclusion of the island in the proposal of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who, if victorious, has promoted the granting of an incentive of up to $25,000 for first-time buyers

September 9, 2024 - 3:05 PM

According to Hernández, there are an estimated 350,000 to 400,000 people living in rental properties in Puerto Rico. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Leysa Caro González
By Leysa Caro González
Periodista de Noticias

Editor’s note: Stay tuned for more details about the 2024 elections in Puerto Rico. Visit our special site to stay informed and sign up here for the Pulso Político newsletter.

