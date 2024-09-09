Contenido automatizado
Pablo José Hernández acknowledges that addressing the housing crisis in Puerto Rico is a “challenge”
The PPD candidate for resident commissioner said he would advocate for the inclusion of the island in the proposal of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who, if victorious, has promoted the granting of an incentive of up to $25,000 for first-time buyers
September 9, 2024 - 3:05 PM