After certifying the deterioration of some buildings, the Capitol Superintendency obtained the multimillion dollar allocation for capital improvement projects, some of which will transcend the change of administration
August 29, 2024 - 1:59 PM
At the beginning of the four-year term, the deterioration was evident. The images that transcended publicly did not lie. Exposed rods, moldy iron, leaks and the detachment of marble slabs were part of the mark left by the passage of time and the lack of maintenance on the Capitol dome and some of its adjacent structures.
