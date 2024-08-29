Opinión
29 de agosto de 2024
prima:$60 million for restoration work on the Capitol and its historic structures

After certifying the deterioration of some buildings, the Capitol Superintendency obtained the multimillion dollar allocation for capital improvement projects, some of which will transcend the change of administration

August 29, 2024 - 1:59 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Repairs to the interior dome and exterior dome of the Capitol began in January 2022. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Leysa Caro González
By Leysa Caro González
Periodista de Noticiasleysa.caro@gfrmedia.com

At the beginning of the four-year term, the deterioration was evident. The images that transcended publicly did not lie. Exposed rods, moldy iron, leaks and the detachment of marble slabs were part of the mark left by the passage of time and the lack of maintenance on the Capitol dome and some of its adjacent structures.

Leysa Caro González
