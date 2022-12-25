💬See comments
The U.S. government approved new restrictions that will make it even more complicated for Puerto Rico - and other jurisdictions - to have a waiver of the Jones Act during an emergency such as Hurricane Fiona last September.
- ⎙
Sunday, December 25, 2022 - 3:15 p.m.
The U.S. government approved new restrictions that will make it even more complicated for Puerto Rico - and other jurisdictions - to have a waiver of the Jones Act during an emergency such as Hurricane Fiona last September.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: