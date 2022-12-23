New York Governor Kathy Hochul nominated yesterday Puerto Rican Judge Héctor LaSalle as Chief Judge of the New York State Court of Appeals, the state’s highest judicial forum.

If confirmed by the New York Senate, LaSalle would be the first Latino chief judge of the Court of Appeals.

“New York’s Court of Appeals has a long history as a beacon of justice, and Judge LaSalle is an outstanding jurist in that tradition. He has the skills, experience, and intellect to ensure that our highest court is seen as a leader across the country,” Governor Hochul added.

LaSalle´s intention is to appoint Edwina Richardson-Mendelson as the state’s chief administrative judge if New York State Senate confirms him.

“I am humbled by Governor Hochul’s nomination, and I thank her for this tremendous honor. I am committed to leading the Court with integrity and fairness, upholding justice, and protecting the rights of New Yorkers,” said LaSalle.

LaSalle is currently the Presiding Justice of the New York Supreme Court’s Second Department, based in Brooklyn. The New York Supreme Court - which is the trial court - is divided into 12 districts or departments.

Born on Long Island to Puerto Rican parents, LaSalle has been a Supreme Court justice since 2008.

When Chief Justice Janet DiFiore resigned last August, the state Commission on Judicial Nominations proposed seven candidates, including LaSalle, to Governor Hochul.

The Long Island Hispanic Bar Association and the Dominican Republic Bar Association of New York endorsed LaSalle’s nomination.

“We are pleased to endorse a judge who shares the values and mission of our Bar Association. Justice LaSalle was a founding member of the Hispanic Lawyers Association on Long Island” the New York Dominican lawyers said in a statement.