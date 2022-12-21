Washington D.C. - Congressional leadership hopes to fast-track the massive spending bill to passage. Congress leadership introduced the bill early Tuesday morning. The proposal seeks to allocate about $19 billion in Medicaid funds to Puerto Rico between now and September 2027.

As part of this massive bill seeking to complete the federal government spending for fiscal year 2023, the Congressional leadership left at about $1 billion the initiative to install solar panels and energy storage batteries on the roofs of low-income and/or people with functional diversity households on the island.

As for Medicaid, the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) for Puerto Rico remains at 76 percent for the next five years and allows increases in allocations based on the costs of medical services.

The federal government will also maintain the 6 percent increase in Medicaid funding - which in Puerto Rico finances most of the cost of the government health plan - in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, until April 2023.

The legislation is the product of bipartisan negotiations and is expected to pass before midnight Friday to complete the federal government funding for fiscal year 2022-2023 and avert a partial government shutdown amid Christmas.

The bill allocates nearly $1.7 trillion to the regular budget, disaster assistance, and the war in Ukraine.

The legislation - provided certain requirements are met - allows for $3.65 billion in Medicaid funds for this federal fiscal year, while for federal fiscal year 2024, the proposal reaches $3.7 billion, a package that would increase to $3.85 billion in fiscal year 2025, $4.02 billion in 2026 and $4.2 billion in 2027.

Puerto Rico Health Secretary Carlos Mellado said the proposed Medicaid appropriations will bring stability to Puerto Rico’s healthcare industry, help retain physicians and save the island’s government hundreds of millions of dollars.

“We have achieved a lot. It puts us on the road to parity,” said Mellado, who highlighted joint efforts by Governor Pedro Pierluisi and Jenniffer González, Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner in Washington, who worked together to lobby for the legislation.

From San Juan, Commissioner González also highlighted yesterday the bipartisan agreement and the health industry collaboration. In a separate interview with El Nuevo Día, she recalled that lobbying efforts that led to the approval of Medicaid funds for Puerto Rico began last year and involved bringing together more than 50 organizations to help advocate for the allocations for the island.

“The first agreement we worked on in the summer last year, together with the Republican leader on the Energy and Commerce Committee, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who is going to chair this committee in January and who led the negotiations with Republicans. She had her counterpart (Democrat) chairman (Frank) Pallone, who we also talked to. But these negotiations ... included many visits and convening more than 50 local organizations, including doctors, the American Cancer Society, the Heart Association, among many others,” she said.

“It was a team effort, and I thank Leader McMorris Rodgers, who guaranteed that our requests were included in a bipartisan effort and that both Republicans and Democrats had to agree for this to pass,” González added.

Mellado thanked Puerto Rican Democratic Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez (N.Y.), for her support to the island’s authorities during the negotiations on the budget omnibus bill which includes Medicaid allocations for Puerto Rico for the next five years.

“This allocation is (going to represent) more than $4 billion a year for the health of the people of Puerto Rico and the indigent. It will represent almost half of Puerto Rico’s annual budget,” said Jaime Plá, executive president of the Hospital Association, while stressing the importance of recognizing an increase in the cost of medical services, “which could be between 8 percent to 12 percent annually,” according to the current inflation rate.

Plá said that the new funding will allow the healthcare industry to focus on “adding services and programs that we do not yet have due to a lack of economic resources”.

The funds proposed in the budget omnibus bill include $300 million each year if 75 percent of Medicaid funding goes to health care providers. That represents a $100 million increase in that item.

It would also allocate $75 million annually which would depend on meeting standards for contracting and system integrity to prevent fraud and abuse.

The requirements include - following the 2019 corruption scandal at the Puerto Rico Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA) - hiring an official to oversee Medicaid-related contracting.

This federal fiscal year-which began in October and ends in September 2023-the increase in Medicaid funding for Puerto Rico could exceed $600 million. But, in addition, by preventing the FMAP from dropping from 76 percent to 55 percent, the government will save nearly $400 million between now and June, when Puerto Rico’s fiscal year ends.

The bipartisan agreement does not include the September 2021 interpretation of a 2019 law, made by the Joe Biden administration, to guarantee $3 billion annually “in perpetuity” in Medicaid funds for Puerto Rico. That executive order, however, did not change the permanent law that grants Puerto Rico a 55 percent FMAP, a percentage that would drop Friday midnight if the massive spending bill were not passed.

With these appropriations, said Senate Democratic Majority Leader, Charles Schumer (N.Y.), “Puerto Rico avoid its looming Medicaid funding cliff,” and added that “the record levels of funding provided in the bill will allow us to expand access to care for our fellow American citizens on the island and ensure long-term stability for Puerto Rico’s hospitals, providers and health care system.”

McMorris Rodgers (Washington) highlighted Commissioner González’s work to ensure that the neediest Puerto Ricans “have access to health care”.

The bill was negotiated mainly between Senate Democrats and Republicans, and the House Democratic majority.

The House Republican minority, which will control the body on January 3, had called for leaving the budget debate until early 2023.

The Senate is scheduled to pass the legislation no later than tomorrow so that the House can consider it on Friday.

Solar Panels

As part of the assistance to address recent natural disasters, Congress proposes to allocate $1 billion to the Department of Energy to improve Puerto Rico´s power grid´s resiliency, including grants to buy and install solar panels and energy storage batteries in low-income and/or disabled households.

The island is granted $3 billion through the Department of Housing for the Community Development Disaster Response Program (CDBG-DR). Through this program, Governor Pierluisi has requested $1.286 billion to rebuild and repair homes damaged by Hurricane Fiona.

Regarding solar panels, originally, the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.) - along with three dozen Democrats and Commissioner González, a Republican - proposed allocating $5 billion.

Later, in his proposal to Congress – President Biden requested $3 billion. Pierluisi reduced it to $2.6 billion. And finally, the allocation would remain – not only related to solar panels - at $1 billion.

The $1 billion package for Puerto Rico’s power grid should include funds requested by President Biden to finance the federal team expenses. This team, led by the Department of Energy, is tasked with accelerating the modernization of the island’s energy system, which is progressing, like all Hurricane Maria-related reconstruction, very slowly.

According to estimates made by the Puerto Rico government estimates, $900 million for solar panels could benefit nearly 28,000 homes.

The massive spending bill also includes, among other things, $5 million for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) disaster fund.