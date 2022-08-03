If someone has a state and a federal sentence for the same crimes and the same charges, courts can strike the second sentence, regardless of whether the case is final and firm.

This is what a federal judge ruled for the first time, in an decision issued the day before yesterday for the District Court in San Juan.

Before U.S. District Judge William Young’s decision, the jurispudence against the so-called “double exposure” that established the Sánchez Valle federal case, in 2016, had never before been applied retroactively on the island.

“This court resolves that Sánchez Valle applies retroactively,” Young, who serves in Massachusetts but is one of the “visiting” judges assisting to ease the caseload in the federal court in San Juan, stated in his decision.

With his ruling, the federal judge eliminated 46 years from the 69-year sentence imposed on David Núñez Pérez by the Mayagüez Court.

PUBLICIDAD

Although this is not a precedent that automatically applies to all inmates in Puerto Rico serving these sentences, attorney Javier Méndez - Núñez Pérez´s lawyer - anticipated that this decision opens the door for similar lawsuits, which could lead to opinions by higher federal courts that would force the review other sentences.

“Of course it does. The Puerto Rico Supreme Court and the Puerto Rico courts, until now, understood that Sánchez Valle was not retroactive. We already have a federal decision that says it applies retroactively,” he added.

Núñez Pérez pleaded guilty in 2002 to federal charges of carjacking and involuntary manslaughter, admitting that he drove a vehicle while others were commiting murder. In that case, he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

According to federal court documents, the Mayagüez Attorney’s Office charged him with the same acts and, in 2004, he was convicted at the state level on the same federal charges, and for a violation of the state gun law. The Mayagüez court imposed a sentence of 69 years to be served after completing the federal sentence.

State and Federal Charges

According to the constitutions of Puerto Rico and the United States a person cannot be charged twice in one jurisdiction for the same acts and the same crimes, in what is known as “double exposure.”

However, in U.S. states a person can face both state and federal charges for the same acts, because the law system establishes that each state’s authority is different from the federal one.

Before 2016, it was not unusual for the government of Puerto Rico and the federal Attorney´s Office to file identical charges against the same person for the same acts because it was understood that the same dual sovereignty applied on the island as in the states.

PUBLICIDAD

However, that year U.S. Supreme Court determined, in the case of defendant Luis Sánchez Valle, that Puerto Rico´s authority, being a territory of the United States, to prosecute defendants comes from the U.S. Congress, which is the same source of authority as the federal government, so there is no dual sovereignty.

In other words, it ruled that someone cannot face identical charges -such as carjacking- at the federal and state level for the same acts.

Following the federal Supreme Court’s decision, Núñez Pérez claimed that his sentence was contrary to Sánchez Valle. The Puerto Rico Appellate and Supreme Courts dismissed the motions.

Núñez Pérez then filed a “habeas corpus” lawsuit in federal court against the Puerto Rico government, claiming that his state sentence violated his right under the federal Constitution.

The Puerto Rican government insisted that Sánchez Valle is not retroactive and that the suit was filed 11 days after Núñez Pérez’s deadline.

Young, however, excused the delay and ruled in favor of the habeas corpus petition, striking down the state sentences of carjacking and involuntary manslaughter, leaving him with only the gun law violation charge.

“Substantive Law”

After reviewing other cases and the federal Supreme Court decision, Young concluded that the Sánchez Valle precedent is a substantive, not a procedural, rule.

Méndez explained to El Nuevo Día that “the federal Supreme Court has ruled that procedural rules do not have retroactive effect, while substantive rules do.”

“For the first time Sánchez Valle is defined as a substantive rule. It was in a grey area, but it’s already been decided,” he added.

PUBLICIDAD

In his ruling, Young stated that “Sánchez Valle is a substantive rule that requires full retroactive effect” because it goes to the heart of the power of a single sovereign - the federal government and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico - to successively prosecute Núñez Pérez for identical crimes.

According to Young, the Puerto Rico government argued that retroactive application of Sánchez Valle would potentially nullify decades of convictions obtained based on the application of the dual sovereignty exception.

But the judge pointed out that Nuñez Pérez already served a sentence for his actions and that a citizen’s constitutional right to be tried only once for a crime outweighs his or her right to be tried only once for a crime.

“When stripped of the dual sovereignty argument, the Commonwealth’s argument is reduced to a desire to preserve unconstitutional convictions as a result of its dissatisfaction with a first conviction or acquittal in federal court,” Young said.

In his ruling, the federal judge expressed that Puerto Rico’s courts, including the Supreme Court, failed to grant retroactive review on Núñez Pérez’s petition. “With the greatest of respect to the Puerto Rico courts, they failed to apply clearly established federal law regarding retroactivity,” Young said.

He recalled that the trial court in Mayagüez and the appellate court on the island ruled against retroactivity, citing a Puerto Rico Supreme Court decision.

That Puerto Rico Supreme Court decision indicated that Sánchez Valle only applied to cases that were not final and not appealable.

However, in analyzing that Puerto Rico Supreme Court decision, Young noted that the Puerto Rico Supreme Court was based on the fact that it had a case that was not final and firm.

PUBLICIDAD

“The Puerto Rico Supreme Court did not determine retroactivity on final convictions because that issue was not before the court,” Young said.

And added that without guidance from the Puerto Rico Supreme Court, the lower courts failed to address the law of retroactivity.

“It’s the right decision.”

Constitutional criminal lawyer Julio Fontanet emphasized that Young’s decision “is correct and consistent with previous U.S. Supreme Court decisions”.

“In those cases, such as Schriro, the decision basically was that since the defense of double exposure was a substantive rule because it limits the power of the state to prosecute and punish, it is going to be retroactive to all resolved cases, regardless of whether the sentence has been final,” Fontanet exposed.

As for the criticism of the Puerto Rican courts, Fontanet said that “I understand it because the interpretation of Schriro’s case on what is a substantive law allows any jurist to conclude that it had to be retroactive in cases with a final sentence”.

Although he believes that there should not be many inmates serving these sentences, because they may have already been served, “the fact that there is only one justifies promptly prosecuting the identified remedy”.

“If there were other convicts in this situation, I believe there would be similar claims, but the Justice Department could propose their immediate release motu proprio,” he said.

The Puerto Rican government has 30 days to appeal Young’s determination.

Justice Secretary Domingo Emanuelli expressed his disagreement with the judge’s decision and left it open to try to reverse the ruling.

PUBLICIDAD

“The Department of Justice differs with the grounds of the Memorandum and Order issued by U.S. District Judge William Young in the habeas corpus case against the Government of Puerto Rico,” Emanuelli said in a written statement.

“The filing of a motion for reconsideration will be evaluated and will be referred to the Attorney General’s Office to consider a possible appeal,” he added in written statements.