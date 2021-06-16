Washington D. C. - The House Natural Resources Committee holds a public hearing today to the debate over Puerto Rico’s political future, just as the federal Department of Justice has diluted the goals of the bill seeking to bind Congress to a Status Convention and warned of doubts generated by the lack of transition language in the pro-statehood legislation.

The hearing will be the first reality check on the bills after the U.S. Department of Justice issued its recommendations which have accentuated public policy in favor of keeping territorial status as an option, reaffirmed the rejection of the 2012 and 2017 plebiscites that were used as a premise for the 2020 referendum, and the importance of a statehood proposal including language on the transition process.

Although the federal Department of Justice has suggested significant changes, even pointing out a constitutional flaw in Nydia Velázquez’s bill, House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raúl Grijalva (D-Arizona) insisted on moving the debate forward.

It seems unlikely that any of the bills will be signed into law, especially considering the Senate leadership’s warning that the November 2020 referendum reflected division among Puerto Rico’s voters. However, for Grijalva, federal Justice has issued opinions that will improve the legislative measures.

Grijalva called to testify today - remotely - seven people who will evaluate the measures from a political, legal, and economic point of view.

Three witnesses- former Congressman Luis Gutiérez, and law professors Annette Martínez Orabaona and Rafael Cox Alomar - supporter Representatives Velázquez and Ocasio Cortez’s Bill 2070 seeking to bind Congress to a Status Convention and a referendum on non-territorial alternatives to be called by the Puerto Rican government.

While law professors Christina Ponsa Kraus and Andrés Córdova, and Carmen Cabrera, of Lulac organization - will speak in favor of Bill 1522 by Puerto Rican Democrat Darren Soto and Republican Jenniffer González, Resident Commissioner in Washington, a bill seeking to legislate a statehood: yes-or-no referendum tied to a process for Puerto Rico’s admission as a 51st state.

Economist and professor José Caraballo Cueto will testify as an expert unrelated to any of the measures. In his presentation, Caraballo Cueto opposed including territorial status as an alternative.

He also said that independence and statehood are better options than the current territorial status to reach long-term economic growth for the island.

The session will include, however, the federal Department of Justice analysis on both bills, at Grijalva’s request. Despite the criticisms, the reference to the bills was polite, even supporting them despite recommending changes.

In analyzing Velázquez’s bill 2070, the Department of Justice reaffirmed in no uncertain terms – even stronger than the argument presented last week against the extension of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) to island residents - that the source of authority for Puerto Rico’s legal system lies with Congress and ruled out legislative pacts by mutual consent.

As for Soto’s bill 1522, the Justice Department questioned whether the measure would imply that a vote for statehood would represent a consummated admission since enacting it would depend on the content of the proclamation issued by the President of the United States.

Besides, most of the analysis on Bill 1522 highlights the lack of language on the consequences of statehood, not only for the enforcement of federal tax laws but underscoring the importance of a transition process on PROMESA.

“What emerges here is that the easiest way out for the Justice Department is to maintain the colonial territorial status or the incorporated territory,” said Professor Carlos E. Ramos González, a constitutionalist at the Inter-American University School of Law.

Ramos González said that although raising the issue is a politically thorny topic - given the insistence of important sectors in Congress that the priority in Puerto Rico is its fiscal crisis - the Justice Department makes very favorable interpretations of the statehood alternative, by betting on the possibility that it is constitutional to continue with PROMESA temporarily and delay enacting tax laws as part of the transition process.

Those who support the current territorial status -Commonwealth- have applauded the federal Justice Department’s insistence that this alternative should be part of any status process, although the analysis has been relentless about Congress’ power over the island.

“The message is simple: without commonwealth, there is no valid referendum said Senate and Popular Democratic Party (PPD) President José Luis Dalmau, without addressing criticisms of territorial status.

The federal Department of Justice does not allude to the territorial status alternative in its opinion on Bill 1522, which suggests that they agree with the New Progressive Party (PNP) leadership that the Commonwealth is in the ‘no’ camp in a referendum to vote for or against statehood.

José Alfredo Hernández Mayoral, a former PPD Federal Affairs Secretary, however, said in an op-ed in El Nuevo Día that if the economic consequences of statehood were defined in legislation, the alternative will “reduce its appeal.”

For statehood advocates, the report seemed like a validation of the yes-or-no statehood ballot model, which the Donald Trump administration rejected on the grounds that territorial status should be offered as a stand-alone option.

“If minor changes have to be made to adjust or clarify” issues such as PROMESA within Bill 1522, they should be made, said George Laws García, executive director of the Puerto Rico Statehood Council (PRSC), during a demonstration by several statehood supporters held yesterday near the federal Capitol to demand that the approval of the legislation.

For Laws García, the important thing is that “the federal Department of Justice has affirmed that a statehood yes-or-no vote is a legitimate” and constitutional form of self-determination to resolve Puerto Rico’s colonial dilemma.