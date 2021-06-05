Washington, D.C. - The Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) warned that “statehood lobbyists” must report to work in its Washington office on July 1 and that, although the delegation has no budget approved yet, according to the law, they have to work full time.

“The delegation has to be here on July 1,” said PRFAA executive director Carmen Feliciano, who represents Governor Pedro Pierluisi in Washington.

The six delegates - elected on May 16 in the lowest turnout election in Puerto Rico’s history, 3.92 percent - are tasked with lobbying in Congress for the island to be admitted as a U.S. state, from next July through December 2024.

One of the six officials certified as lobbyist-elect is former Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares. His election may be challenged due to doubts as to whether he met the requirements to be a candidate and hold the position.

Rosselló Nevares admitted to being a resident of Virginia - not Washington D.C. or Puerto Rico as the law states- and to having registered as a voter in that state when he got his driver’s license (although the application form includes the option of not registering as a voter). But, he is also registered as a voter in Puerto Rico and Rosselló Nevares insisted that his address is in San Juan.

Rosselló Nevares -who said he will not receive a salary- lives in Virginia after he stepped down in July 2019, amid mass protests triggered by corruption cases in his government and the leak of 900-page group-chat messages between the governor and some of his top aides using sexist and misogynistic language insulting different sectors of the island.

Commissioners representing Partido Dignidad (Dignity Party), the Popular Democratic (PPD), the Puerto Rican Independence (PIP) and Movimiento Victoria Ciudadana (Citizen Victory Movement MVC) challenged the vote of Rosselló Nevares and his wife, Beatriz Rosselló, in the May 16 election.

For PRFAA, Rosselló Nevares is certified as an elected lobbyist until a court says otherwise. As to whether Rosselló Nevares should be considered an elected official by direct-nomination voting, even though he resides in Northern Virginia, Feliciano affirmed that “that is up to the State Elections Commission and the courts to decide”.

Feliciano indicated that they expect to have the regulations -for the delegation to operate- ready by the end of the month, which should define the salary and the rest of the financial support they will receive from PRFAA.

The PRFAA has no budget approved yet to cover the salary and expenses of these six elected lobbyists since the Fiscal Oversight Board rejected Governor Pedro Pierluisi’s request to appropriate some $1.25 million to these officials. Pierluisi said he will take steps to allocate funds to those officials.