As part of efforts to bring product development now manufactured in China closer to the U.S., Carl Bentzel prefers the island over México
November 27, 2024 - 3:35 PM
Washington D.C. - Carl Bentzel, a member of the Federal Maritime Commission, recommended that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump encourage manufacturing companies to relocate to Puerto Rico because of its territorial status, proximity, labor force, infrastructure and “a more stable political environment” than other countries, such as México.
