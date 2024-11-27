Opinión
27 de noviembre de 2024
82°nubes dispersas
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Federal Maritime Commission member proposes Donald Trump to relocate manufacturing companies to Puerto Rico

As part of efforts to bring product development now manufactured in China closer to the U.S., Carl Bentzel prefers the island over México

November 27, 2024 - 3:35 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Federal Maritime Commission member Carl Bentzel recommended that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump encourage the relocation of manufacturing companies to Puerto Rico because it would not only benefit the island’s economy, “but would also strengthen U.S. supply chains, making them more resilient and efficient.” (Josian Bruno/GFR MEDIA)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Washington D.C. - Carl Bentzel, a member of the Federal Maritime Commission, recommended that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump encourage manufacturing companies to relocate to Puerto Rico because of its territorial status, proximity, labor force, infrastructure and “a more stable political environment” than other countries, such as México.

