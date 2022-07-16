Washington - After introducing the bill in the U.S. House, Democratic Representative Raúl Grijalva yesterday called for a voting session, next Wednesday, on the bill that would regulate a plebiscite for Puerto Rico’s residents to vote on whether they prefer to make the island a U.S. state, to live under free association or claim full independence.

Grijalva, chairman of the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee, introduced the bill along with fellow Democrats Steny Hoyer, Majority Leader, Nydia Velázquez and Darren Soto, and Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González, a Republican.

Last night, Grijalva announced the voting session on the bill, H.R. 8393, which he sees as an effort to end colonialism and will be considered along with four other measures.

If approved on the floor, it would be the first time that the U.S. House has proposed a plebiscite excluding the current territorial status, known as Commonwealth.

Puerto Rican Democrat Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who had indicated she would not sign the bill until it was presented in Spanish, is the one noticeably absent from the list of original cosponsors. Ocasio Cortez did not specify, this week, the reasons for not co-sponsoring it.

“I’m sorry,” Ocasio Cortez said when asked about the issue declining to comment.

The bill proposes that the plebiscite, to be held on November 5, 2023, be binding for the federal government, with automatic results, which has already sparked criticism from the Republican minority leader in the Natural Resources Committee, Bruce Westerman (Arkansas), who told El Nuevo Día yesterday that he will present amendments in the committee’s voting session.

If no status alternative achieves a majority, there must be a second round on March 3, 2024, between the two with the most votes.

“While I have long hoped that they would choose to join our Union as a state, it is essential that the people of Puerto Rico, and only them, decide their future,” said Hoyer, who would like to bring the measure to a vote on the floor before the end of this month.

Despite the interest of the House Democratic leadership in advancing this bill, the issue is not on the Senate agenda, where Senate leaders ruled out advancing a pro-statehood bill earlier this Congress.

“Resolving Puerto Rico’s political status has been one of my top priorities as chairman of the Natural Resources Committee,” Grijalva said.

Rep. Velázquez noted that the bill “establishes a fair and democratic process for self-determination.”

“With this legislation, Congress rejects the status quo and allows voters to decide their future with three constitutionally viable options,” said González-Colón, the only Republican in the Natural Resources Committee who has supported the bill.

Soto, the main author of the pro-statehood bill H.R. 1522, said the new legislation would allow Puerto Ricans “to get out of the political limbo they have been in for so many years and have a voice in the path to decolonization.

For Republican Westerman, who had already opposed the draft legislation, the bill should have been taken to public hearings and reviewed by other committees with jurisdiction, for example, to examine the tax impact of status alternatives.

“If Congress passes the legislation, then what they decide (in Puerto Rico) becomes law. We have big problems with that...I know there were hearings on previous bills, but something as enormous as this should be brought to public hearings before going to a voting session,” the Republican representative added.

In June, Westerman told El Nuevo Día that he was kept out of the talks, which included Commissioner González, who is part of the Republican minority on the Committee.

The chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, Richard Neal (D-Mass.), indicated that his committee - which addresses tax issues - has jurisdiction over “tax considerations,” but implied that this is an issue they would address after the vote on the island, should it take place.

“I support Puerto Rico’s self-determination,” said Neal, who is a co-sponsor of his colleague Velazquez’s H.R. 2070, which proposes going to a status convention first.

Although he believes that a status change should require the support of “a large majority” of Puerto Rico’s voters, Democrat Adriano Espaillat (D-Dominican-born and representing New York) saw the legislation as an opportunity to address the legendary debate over the island’s political future.

The bill language has seen slight changes two months after the draft legislation was presented.

As stated in the draft, in the case of a favorable vote, statehood would be declared no later than one year after the referendum, although it will still require legislation to regulate the transition, both in fiscal matters as well as, for example, in issues regarding full access to the Medicaid program.

Under statehood, Puerto Rico would be admitted to the Union “on an equal footing with the other States in all respects and is part of the permanent union of the United States of America, subject to the United States Constitution, with powers not prohibited by the Constitution to the States and reserved to the state of Puerto Rico or its residents.”

The measure seeks a transition process of nearly two years in the case of free association and a little more than a year for independence, including constitutional conventions and bilateral negotiating commissions.

As anticipated, during a first free association agreement, “an individual born in Puerto Rico to parents, both of whom acquired United States citizenship under section 302 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 3 1402), shall acquire United States citizenship under the Immigration and Nationality Act in the same manner as children under section 301(c) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1401(c))”.

But, the measure appears to deny access to U.S. citizenship, under free association, to the children of a single U.S. parent, even though there is a mechanism in immigration rules for a person with that reality who is born in another country. “They don’t even take into consideration that the person may have served in the Armed Forces,” said a source.

Immigration attorney Manuel Rivera has questioned the constitutionality of denying a U.S. citizen the transmission of U.S. citizenship to his or her children born in an independent Puerto Rico while recognizing that right in other countries. “For the bill to withstand a constitutional challenge, Congress would have to pass that language in a separate bill so that it would apply to all U.S. citizens who have children outside the U.S. territory. I don’t think there are going to be many Americans or members of Congress who would agree with such a law,” said Rivera, a Washington, D.C.-based attorney.

For Cristina Ponsa Kraus, a constitutional scholar, it would be constitutional, in order to avoid a Puerto Rico that would be largely inhabited by U.S. citizens for a long time. In that sense, the legislation states that, after the first free association agreement, a person born in Puerto Rico to at least one parent with U.S. citizenship will cease to be considered a U.S. citizen by birth, according to Section 302 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

An expert familiar with the free association agreements with the Pacific islands, whose nationals were not U.S. citizens, warned that, although those agreements have time limits on economic matters, in practice, they are agreements in perpetuity as long as the two parties decide to maintain the relationship.

The two parties, in the face of a free association agreement, can limit the duration of the agreement. But, the source pointed out, “if precedent is followed, it could be a perpetual agreement”.

Under an independent status, there would be free transit between Puerto Rico and the United States for 25 years, a situation that would be permanent while the free association agreement is in force.

The measure further specifies that under a sovereign Puerto Rico, other federal grants to individuals or the government of Puerto Rico would continue for 10 years, and shall decrease after that at the rate of 10 percent, beginning in year 11th.

Under both political sovereignty options, all vested rights and benefits which accrue to residents of the territory of Puerto Rico under the laws of the United States from past services or contributions, such as rights and benefits for veterans or relatives of veterans of the Armed Forces of the United States, retired Government employees, or beneficiaries of old age, disability, or survivors’ insurance benefits under the Social Security Act, shall not be interrupted after the proclamation of international sovereignty through free association but will continue until such time as said rights and benefits are completely extinguished according to the applicable laws of the United States”. Social Security funds for those who have not retired would be managed, for that purpose, by the government of Puerto Rico.

As stated in the draft, the bill proposes an objective, nonpartisan, federally funded voter education campaign before the referendum, as well as a process and deadlines for the U.S. Department of Justice to review voter education materials and the design of the plebiscite ballot.

The legislation provides that, upon the admission of the State of Puerto Rico, or on the date that the Government of the nation of Puerto Rico takes office, the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act would no longer apply. It would also signal the termination of the Financial Oversight and Management Board, and all funds, property and assets of the board would be transferred to the State of Puerto Rico or the nation of Puerto Rico, as the case may be.