Although only 1,176 of the permanent projects to address the impact of Hurricane Maria have been completed and that she recognized “the concern that recovery may not seem like it’s moving fast enough,” Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), said she is satisfied with the island’s recovery almost five years after the hurricane devastated the island.

Criswell said that Puerto Rico could serve as “a model for how long-term recovery should happen”, particularly with the implementation of new programs such as FAASt (FEMA Accelerated Awards Strategy) and Working Capital Advance (WCA). Using statistics data, FAASt determines the cost of critical infrastructure projects which helps expedite the work of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA), the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA), the Department of Education (DE), and the Public Housing Administration. While WCA grants an advance of 25 percent of federal funds allocated by FEMA for permanent recovery projects, which also includes those for PREPA, PRASA, and the municipalities.

After a meeting with Criswell at La Fortaleza, Governor Pedro Pierluisi said that he asked FEMA to include the ED in the WCA.

“I have requested this, we will see what decision FEMA makes,” Pierluisi said during a press conference at La Fortaleza.

Meanwhile, Criswell said that this week she “saw something really remarkable. I saw our FEMA team, Cor3pr and the broader government all working together, shoulder to shoulder, day and night on the recovery together”, and compared this reality with what she saw a year ago when she also visited the island.

“However, we recognize the concern that recovery may not seem like it’s moving fast enough,” she added.

In response to questions from El Nuevo Día, both the governor and the FEMA administrator addressed the collective concern that recovery was slow almost five years after Hurricane María. Pierluisi stressed that FEMA, as it is structured after damage from an atmospheric phenomenon, provides emergency aid “and it can easily take three years for that.”