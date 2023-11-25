So far in the third year under the state of emergency over gender violence -an executive order that expires in December-, the Puerto Rico Gender Equality Observatory (OEG, Spanish acronym) recorded 19 intimate femicides up to November, which represents an increase of four cases compared to the total registered the past two years, 15 cases per year.

As part of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, commemorated annually on November 25 -this Saturday- El Nuevo Día analyzed the incidents recorded this year. The analysis reflected, among other things, that during the past 11 months, many of the victims were killed by their partners, former partners, or stalkers in public spaces, such as grocery stores, restaurants, workplaces, and even in front of their children or family members.

Most of the intimate femicide cases recorded (16) were perpetrated with firearms, and in 13 cases the aggressor had a license to carry a firearm. There are also multiple cases involving elderly women and victims who did not have, in the system, a record of protection orders or police complaints.

“When violence reaches the situation of femicide, it has already been reflected in other spaces. When we talk about intimate femicides, we have seen cases where the victim has already decided to leave (...) Violence has already appeared in public spaces, where the person (aggressor) no longer cares who is around,” explained the Director of the OEG, Dr. Irma Lugo Nazario.

Between January 1 and November 23, the OEG recorded 64 femicides. Among them, there are 19 intimate cases (involving a relationship or the intention to have a relationship with the victim); 32 of those cases are under investigation (with an unknown motive or cause of death of the victim); six are indirect cases (due to drug trafficking or overdose), two happened within the family (when there is a family relationship between the victim and the aggressor), four non-intimate (when the murder is committed by an unknown person) and one trans femicide.

On the other hand, the Police reported a total of 23 murders of adult women and three minors for that period, and have, preliminary, classified only 16 cases as femicides.

“When the state of emergency was declared, in January 2021, femicides went down, according to the Police and the State Statistics Institute. But, since efforts seeking to insist and stress that this is a public health issue did not continue, violence is once again rising,” said the former president of the College of Social Work Professionals (CPTS, Spanish acronym) Mabel López Ortiz.

The status of the cases

Of the 19 intimate femicides recorded by the OEG, 10 are in some stage of the judicial process; in another seven cases, the aggressor took his own life and two are still under investigation by the authorities.

According to information provided by the Judicial Branch, three of the 10 aggressors who are facing justice have pleaded guilty. They are Roberto Feliciano Martínez, for the femicide of Lilliam Haydeé Vázquez Santiago; Jeison Rijo Martínez, for the femicide of Judy Enith Torres Pantoja; and Amneris Manzano Díaz, for the femicide of Nitza Marie Valderrama.

Four cases are in the preliminary hearing stage. Meanwhile, Francisco Rodríguez, accused of the femicide of Carolyn Añez Rivera - whose body was found in a bag in the house she shared with the aggressor - is scheduled for a trial hearing on December 13. The Judicial Branch did not provide information on two other active cases.

There is currently no information regarding the investigations of the femicides of Ivette Vélez Flores, a 61-year-old teacher murdered in Juncos, and María del Carmen Cruz Ortiz, 27, whose body was found on July 15 in the living room of a residence in Ceiba

Next steps for the state of emergency

In this scenario, compliance officer Ileana Espada, in charge of overseeing the recommendations of the Prevention, Support, Rescue, and Education (PARE) Committee, created under the state of emergency declaration, said that Governor Pedro Pierluisi is still considering “the next step to take” regarding ex January 2021 Executive Order of January 2021 which last June was extended through December 31.

“If he decides to extend for the period he has to extend, to continue financing and that funds go to serve the community, that will be done. If the decision is to transition to another mechanism, then that will be done,” Espada told El Nuevo Día.

The compliance office said that they still need to complete some matters, such as increasing the municipal agreements for services to victims, appointing the members of the Regulatory Board of the Reeducation Programs ( diversion programs for people who violated Act 54), and overseeing the implementation of the equity and respect guidelines, which, she said, is in its first stages at the Department of Education.

“We still have work to do, but social awareness is increasing (...) We see because domestic violence incidents have gone down, arrests and police intervention have increased,” she said, noting that 1,304 weapons have been seized, out of a total of 8,815 protection orders processed by the Police between January 1 and October 31.

Meanwhile, the Acting Women’s Advocate, Madeline Bermúdez, insisted that, regardless of whether the state of emergency for gender violence is extended, the funds for services must be recurrent because there are organizations that depend on it.

Unfortunately, it was a few steps in the past. Now, we are taking many steps, but it leads us to reflect that the fight does not end, that this has to be constant,” she stressed.

On the other hand, feminist organizations complained that the government lacks consistency in educational and media campaigns to prevent femicides and the increase in cases. Lugo Nazario and López Ortiz agreed on the lack of methodologies, such as the gender perspective in the Department of Education´s curriculum to eradicate the roots of the problem.

“Although we interpret it as an intimate and family issue, the truth is that gender-based violence is a social issue. So, it has a broad scope and impacts all social spaces in Puerto Rico. Gender-based violence occurs systemically, daily,” insisted López Ortiz.