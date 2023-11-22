On November 13, Global Trade Investigations (GTI) seized 479 counterfeit sports uniforms, including jerseys and shorts of well-known soccer teams, from a residence in Guaynabo.
On November 13, Global Trade Investigations (GTI) seized 479 counterfeit sports uniforms, including jerseys and shorts of well-known soccer teams, from a residence in Guaynabo. (Pablo Martínez Rodríguez)

Counterfeit jewelry, clothing and shoes were among the top products seized by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands in fiscal year 2023, with a value of nearly $21 million.

