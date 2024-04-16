Opinión
16 de abril de 2024
85°nubes rotas
prima:Few short-term rentals recorded in San Juan

About three months after the ordinance to regulate this activity went into effect, only 810 rentals met the requirements set by the municipality.

April 16, 2024 - 2:39 PM

The city estimates that there are about 3,800 active rentals in San Juan. (Suministrada)
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
By Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista de Negociosmaricarmen.rivera@gfrmedia.com

Since the municipality of San Juan opened the registry for short-term rentals (STR), only 810 have complied with the requirement, which represents between 16 and 21% of the estimated number of these units operating in the capital. The deadline to register is June 3.

Tags
San JuanAirbnbMiguel RomeroBreaking News
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista en San Juan, Puerto Rico. Es natural de Fajardo. Tiene un bachillerato en Comunicación Pública de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico en Río Piedras y en...
