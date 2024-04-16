We are part of The Trust Project
Few short-term rentals recorded in San Juan
About three months after the ordinance to regulate this activity went into effect, only 810 rentals met the requirements set by the municipality.
April 16, 2024 - 2:39 PM
Since the municipality of San Juan opened the registry for short-term rentals (STR), only 810 have complied with the requirement, which represents between 16 and 21% of the estimated number of these units operating in the capital. The deadline to register is June 3.
