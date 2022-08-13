Hotel La Jamaca Encourages Recycling among its Guests

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Lajas.- The charm of staying in La Parguera, Lajas’s tourist area, while staying away from the hustle and bustle of daily activity, is one of the main attractions of Hotel La Jamaca. Its privileged location allows guests to enjoy the area, while resting in a quiet, peaceful space.

The hotel is located in an elevated area, allowing guests to enjoy breathtaking ocean views in a 16-room building, all decorated with beach elements, featuring its own pool, restaurant, bar, and shop.

One of the hotel’s distinguishing factors is that it’s certified as an eco-hotel for its focus on recycling.

“La Jamaca is how our grandparents colloquially called hammocks, that’s why it’s called like that. This has been a family hotel for more than 20 years. We are certified as an ecotourism hotel, or eco-hotel. We are the only one in the Lajas area because we focus on recycling,” explained manager Erika Mutt Cintrón.

“We have several recycling stands to make people aware of the importance of recycling, and guests are also oriented when they arrive, which is a must for us. We also have signs in the rooms where we encourage recycling,” explained the manager.

As for the rooms, Mutt explained that “seven of them are standard rooms with only one bed, plus four double rooms with full beds that can accommodate four people.”

“We have partial sea views from the rooms on the second floor, as well as deluxe rooms with their own balcony and hammock. In addition, there is a room for people with disabilities that is fully prepared and equipped for their greater enjoyment and peace of mind,” explained the manager, who is from San Germán.

“As we are on a hill, it’s very breezy, but we do have air conditioning in all the rooms, as well as mini fridges, hair dryers, irons, and all the essentials you don’t need to bring from home,” she added.

Another prominent space is the warm water pool, which is located right in the middle of the first floor. A beautiful waterfall falls into the pool, creating a relaxing sound that elevates the experience of staying in this Lajas hotel.

The hotel also features a tub area with aromatherapy.

“We also have the tub area, which is another of our amenities. We use sea salts, aromatherapy, rose petals, aromatic candles, all in a space that offers privacy. Guests can use it, or it can be booked for two hours of complete relaxation,” she said.

“Likewise, La Jamaca has small spaces available for everyone to enjoy nature, featuring live music in the bar area on Saturday nights,” she said.

On the other hand, the manager of the restaurant, Alex Rodríguez, explained that the products used to prepare the dishes are purchased from local farmers and suppliers.

“We support local agriculture, and we promote drinks and recipes that are pineapple-based, since it is a symbol of Lajas. Likewise, other products such as mint, lemons, are all local and, in the restaurant, seafood such as conch, fish, flounder, lobster, everything is bought from the fishermen of La Parguera”, said the young man, who has been working in this restaurant since he was 16.

“There’s two main chefs in the kitchen: Tomás Marrero and Zulma Pabón, who runs the kitchen. The menu has about 30 to 40 dishes, but the most popular one is the chuleta can can (a large pork chop), which can be served with any side dish, such as tostones (fried plantains), rice and beans, sautéed potatoes, or tostones de pana (fried breadfruit), which comes from our garden” he added.

While in the Pineapple Bar, the specialty is piña al hoyo; “a hollowed-out pineapple filled with piña colada”, and mojitos.

This hotel’s operations, as well as the restaurant’s, employs around twenty people.

“We are in a relaxing spot, because we are in La Parguera, but away from the town’s bustle, around the outskirts. Therefore, we have everything that La Parguera offers, it is close, but at the same time a bit away. It’s about a five minute drive or 15 minute walk,” said Mutt Cintrón.

