Raúl Juliá
5 de octubre de 2024
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
"Finally there is a Faculty of Veterinary Medicine": 80 students start their doctorate at Ana G. Méndez University and demand grows

The School of Veterinary Medicine opened its doors to its first students in August, and the application period for the next academic year closed on September 16

October 5, 2024 - 5:00 PM

The facilities of the School of Veterinary Medicine have laboratories with technological equipment for practice, as well as a collection of skeletons for anatomy courses.
Keila López Alicea
By Keila López Alicea
Periodista de Noticias

Dr. Mario Mercado left Puerto Rico at the age of 17, recently graduated from high school, determined to become a veterinarian. In Iowa, United States, he attended university and worked as a teacher; then, he enlisted in the military, worked with the federal government in the state of Florida and, when he was already thinking about retirement, he accepted to return to the island to be part of the faculty of the first Puerto Rican school of veterinary medicine.

Gurabo
Keila López Alicea
