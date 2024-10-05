The School of Veterinary Medicine opened its doors to its first students in August, and the application period for the next academic year closed on September 16
October 5, 2024 - 5:00 PM
The School of Veterinary Medicine opened its doors to its first students in August, and the application period for the next academic year closed on September 16
October 5, 2024 - 5:00 PM
Dr. Mario Mercado left Puerto Rico at the age of 17, recently graduated from high school, determined to become a veterinarian. In Iowa, United States, he attended university and worked as a teacher; then, he enlisted in the military, worked with the federal government in the state of Florida and, when he was already thinking about retirement, he accepted to return to the island to be part of the faculty of the first Puerto Rican school of veterinary medicine.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: