Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Especiales
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

First attempt to remove barge grounded off El Morro fails

The operation will resume early Wednesday morning

February 24, 2026 - 2:17 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The barge removal operation is being carried out by the Donjon-Smit company. (Suministrada .)
Alex Figueroa Cancel
By Alex Figueroa Cancel
Periodista de Breaking Newsalex.figueroa@gfrmedia.com

The barge that ran aground at the entrance of San Juan Bay could not be removed early this morning, Tuesday.

RELATED

The Coast Guard reported on social media that the first attempt by personnel in charge of the operation to remove the vessel from the breakwater at Castillo San Felipe del Morro could not be completed.

Without specifying the difficulty they encountered, the federal agency stated that “during the refloating and towing operation, using a tugboat, the barge only moved about 30 feet.”

It added that the Unified Command — made up of the Coast Guard and other agencies, as well as personnel from the barge’s salvage company — will meet again later today to “reassess and make adjustments before a second refloating attempt during high tide early Wednesday morning.”

La remoción de la barcaza Defiant, que encalló el pasado lunes, 9 de febrero, frente al Castillo San Felipe del Morro, se extenderá “el tiempo que necesite” o hasta que las condiciones del tiempo favorezcan la operación.“Para hacer el intento de movimiento hay que esperar a que las condiciones marítimas estén más favorables y vamos a tener que esperar un período de mareas altas para que eso ayude al levantamiento”, explicó el portavoz de la Guardia Costera, Ricardo Castrodad, en llamada telefónica con El Nuevo Día. Con el mismo dron, la Guardia Costera pretende identificar arrecifes de coral en la zona para saber si hay que tomar otras medidas de mitigación, ya sea removerlos o presentar otras alternativas.
1 / 7 | A más de una semana: así luce la barcaza que encalló en la bahía de San Juan. La remoción de la barcaza Defiant, que encalló el pasado lunes, 9 de febrero, frente al Castillo San Felipe del Morro, se extenderá “el tiempo que necesite” o hasta que las condiciones del tiempo favorezcan la operación. - Suministradas

At a press conference on Monday, the Coast Guard had explained that the plan was to take advantage of the high tide hours between Tuesday and Wednesday. If unsuccessful on either of those days, officials fear they may have to wait, as a northerly swell is expected after Wednesday.

For his part, Lieutenant Commander and Unified Command leader Ray López expressed optimism in a written statement, saying that “by working in close coordination with our partners, we achieved positive and gradual progress in removing the barge.”

“The vessel has advanced approximately 30 feet, and during the next operational window, we anticipate an increase in sea state that will facilitate refloating operations,” he said.

“As always, our top priority in this effort is to safely remove the vessel without risking further damage to the environment or the navigation channel,” he added.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Tags
El MorroSan Juan
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Figueroa Cancel
Alex Figueroa CancelArrow Icon
Alex Figueroa Cancel cuenta con una experiencia en el campo periodístico de más de 20 años, cubriendo diversos temas, incluyendo deportes, seguridad, tribunales, política y cultura. Durante más de una década,...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
martes, 24 de febrero de 2026
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2026 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: