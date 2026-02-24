First attempt to remove barge grounded off El Morro fails

The barge that ran aground at the entrance of San Juan Bay could not be removed early this morning, Tuesday.

The Coast Guard reported on social media that the first attempt by personnel in charge of the operation to remove the vessel from the breakwater at Castillo San Felipe del Morro could not be completed.

Without specifying the difficulty they encountered, the federal agency stated that “during the refloating and towing operation, using a tugboat, the barge only moved about 30 feet.”

It added that the Unified Command — made up of the Coast Guard and other agencies, as well as personnel from the barge’s salvage company — will meet again later today to “reassess and make adjustments before a second refloating attempt during high tide early Wednesday morning.”

At a press conference on Monday, the Coast Guard had explained that the plan was to take advantage of the high tide hours between Tuesday and Wednesday. If unsuccessful on either of those days, officials fear they may have to wait, as a northerly swell is expected after Wednesday.

For his part, Lieutenant Commander and Unified Command leader Ray López expressed optimism in a written statement, saying that “by working in close coordination with our partners, we achieved positive and gradual progress in removing the barge.”

“The vessel has advanced approximately 30 feet, and during the next operational window, we anticipate an increase in sea state that will facilitate refloating operations,” he said.

“As always, our top priority in this effort is to safely remove the vessel without risking further damage to the environment or the navigation channel,” he added.

