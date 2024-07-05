Fiscal Board will take “appropriate measures” with advisor who was involved in incident at Hato Rey restaurant

The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) legal counsel who was caught on video while exhibiting intemperate behavior, under apparent drunkenness, at a Hato Rey restaurant, apologized for the incident, while the agency merely expressed that it would take “appropriate action” in response to the employee’s conduct.

---

Lee este artículo en español.

---

“My lack of judgment and behavior were inexcusable. I expressed myself in ways that do not reflect my values or those of the organization of which I am honored to be a part. To all those I offended, my most sincere apologies,” said attorney Filex Rosado Rodríguez, in a written statement provided through the FOMB press office.

In one of the videos disseminated through social networks, Rosado Rodríguez can be seen, in an altered state, together with a group of people, in what appears to be a discussion in one of the areas of the Tinto y Blanco restaurant. In another of the shots, he appears at the door of a restroom while addressing who appears to be a security guard, with an affected tone: “I was peeing, I washed my hands and I’m leaving”.

PUBLICIDAD

Before leaving, Rosado Rodríguez shakes hands with the guard and, looking at the camera and gesturing with his hands, says: “You’re welcome for the retirement of the Police, you bastards,” in apparent reference to the bill to raise the pensions of members of the Uniformed Forces, on which the FOMB passed judgment.

At the time of this publication, the agency had not indicated what action it would take in relation to Rosado Rodríguez. The lawyer’s LinkedIn profile appeared inactive.

“The Oversight Board is aware of the recent after-hours incident involving one of our employees. We take these matters seriously. The Oversight Board does not condone behavior that is inconsistent with our values and standards, and we will take appropriate action,” the fiscal agency said.

---