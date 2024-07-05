Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
5 de julio de 2024
80°nubes rotas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Se adhiere a los criterios de The Trust Project
Fiscal Board will take “appropriate measures” with advisor who was involved in incident at Hato Rey restaurant

Lawyer Filex Rosado Rodríguez indicated, through the agency itself, that his conduct was “inexcusable”

5 de julio de 2024 - 5:52 PM

Se adhiere a los criterios deThe Trust Project
The FOMB limited itself to expressing that it would take "appropriate measures" in response to the conduct of attorney Filex Rosado Rodríguez. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Redacción El Nuevo Día
Por Redacción El Nuevo Día

The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) legal counsel who was caught on video while exhibiting intemperate behavior, under apparent drunkenness, at a Hato Rey restaurant, apologized for the incident, while the agency merely expressed that it would take “appropriate action” in response to the employee’s conduct.

RELACIONADAS

---

Lee este artículo en español.

---

“My lack of judgment and behavior were inexcusable. I expressed myself in ways that do not reflect my values or those of the organization of which I am honored to be a part. To all those I offended, my most sincere apologies,” said attorney Filex Rosado Rodríguez, in a written statement provided through the FOMB press office.

In one of the videos disseminated through social networks, Rosado Rodríguez can be seen, in an altered state, together with a group of people, in what appears to be a discussion in one of the areas of the Tinto y Blanco restaurant. In another of the shots, he appears at the door of a restroom while addressing who appears to be a security guard, with an affected tone: “I was peeing, I washed my hands and I’m leaving”.

Before leaving, Rosado Rodríguez shakes hands with the guard and, looking at the camera and gesturing with his hands, says: “You’re welcome for the retirement of the Police, you bastards,” in apparent reference to the bill to raise the pensions of members of the Uniformed Forces, on which the FOMB passed judgment.

At the time of this publication, the agency had not indicated what action it would take in relation to Rosado Rodríguez. The lawyer’s LinkedIn profile appeared inactive.

“The Oversight Board is aware of the recent after-hours incident involving one of our employees. We take these matters seriously. The Oversight Board does not condone behavior that is inconsistent with our values and standards, and we will take appropriate action,” the fiscal agency said.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Tags
Puerto RicoHato Rey
ACERCA DEL AUTOR
Redacción El Nuevo Día
Utilizamos Redacción El Nuevo Día como firma, cuando el periodista o miembro de nuestra Redacción escribe una información basada en un comunicado de prensa o un informe policiaco, sin que medie...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
viernes, 5 de julio de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: