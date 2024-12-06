In an interview with El Nuevo Día, Robert Mujica elaborated on his interpretation of the requirements that the government of Puerto Rico must meet in order to comply with the mandates of the PROMESA Act
December 6, 2024 - 4:04 PM
For the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) to end its functions in Puerto Rico, the local government and its instrumentalities must - in addition to presenting four consecutive balanced budgets and regaining access to the bond markets - institutionalize the practice of preparing five-year fiscal plans and prohibit the approval of laws and resolutions that involve expenditures without identifying the sources from which the funds will come from, warned the entity’s executive director, Robert Mujica.
