6 de diciembre de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Fiscal Oversight Board director outlines the requirements for dissolving the federal entity: “We want to be as flexible as we can”

In an interview with El Nuevo Día, Robert Mujica elaborated on his interpretation of the requirements that the government of Puerto Rico must meet in order to comply with the mandates of the PROMESA Act

December 6, 2024 - 4:04 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Mujica stated that medium and long-term fiscal planning is an essential component of the Promesa requirements. (Xavier Araújo)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

For the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) to end its functions in Puerto Rico, the local government and its instrumentalities must - in addition to presenting four consecutive balanced budgets and regaining access to the bond markets - institutionalize the practice of preparing five-year fiscal plans and prohibit the approval of laws and resolutions that involve expenditures without identifying the sources from which the funds will come from, warned the entity’s executive director, Robert Mujica.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manuel Guillama Capella
Manuel Guillama CapellaArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
